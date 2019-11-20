30 Activities To Do With Your Partner's Mom To Bond With Her

You're sitting in silence across the table from your partner's mom. While you both wanted to get to know each other better, going out for dinner, just the two of you, may have been jumping the gun a bit. While sharing a meal can be a great way to bond, sometimes having a literal thing to do (other than eating salads and looking at each other in silence) can make everyone feel more relaxed. And no matter who you are, knowing some fun activities to do with your partner's mom can help you both loosen up and get excited about each other as you start to bond more.

Whether you feel more comfortable in your gym clothes than a fancy outfit or you love to share your hobbies with people, doing an activity with your boo's mom can teach you both about each other. What's that saying, when you date someone you date their family? Of course, every relationship looks different, and you get to decide what level of family-involvement is right for you and your SO.

Still, if getting closer to your boo's mom is important to you, here are 30 bonding activities to really get the conversation rolling.

Shutterstock