It can be easy to view your partner's mom as just that: your partner's mom. But, if you can get to know her for the person she is, you may be able to bond with her in a way you wouldn't otherwise. "To find an effective way of creating a special relationship with her, listen to her," Céline Sauvet, dating and relationship expert, tells Elite Daily. "What she has gone through? What are her hopes and dreams? What makes her feel good and happy? Ask her questions."

Bonding with your partner's mom can show your partner that you're in it for the long haul. You want to go the extra mile, and you want their family to love you as much as your partner does. Mom is a great place to start. "Show interest in her life," Melamed advises. "She's more than just a mom. She's an individual with thoughts, ideas, and stories that might be very different than your own!" Or maybe they won't be different at all, and you'll see that the two of you have a lot more in common than you would've thought. You'll never know if you don't try. And who knows? Maybe your partner's mom will become your new best friend.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!