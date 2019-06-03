For many single folks, summer represents a glorious new season. With the end of June comes the beginning of a whole new world. Bumble and Tinder matches, your internship, your vacay destination, the summer camp you're a counselor at, or simply your pre-existing social circle, are all flush with frisky potential. And a summer fling — a juicy little three-month romance — is definitely written in the stars for a few signs. The zodiac signs who will have summer flings in 2019 are all about drama, flair, and steamy escapades in dreamy locations. Essentially, these signs are hopeless romantics at heart.

As one of these signs myself, I can attest to the fact that being a "hopeless romantic" isn't simply about cherishing the idea of romantic love. It's also about that sparkly feeling when you first see someone cute and the flirtation that ensues. It's about the progression from friends with coy banter to the first date or hookup. And when it comes to summer flings, it's about that urgency and bittersweet longing that colors everything as the season comes to an end.

Here are the three main signs you can absolutely count on to get involved in a fling this summer.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Javier Pardina / Stocksy Contrary to popular belief, Leos aren't just the life of the party or the super confident, witty sign that just oozes BDE. They're also very sensitive and therefore, emotionally intuitive. Loves to go out, loves to see people and be seen, and also, a secret soft side? The stars basically made Leos for summer flings. Where they'll find their summer fling: At the club or a bar, probably. Their summer fling walked up to them because they were the hottest person in the room and/or the one who looked like they were genuinely having the most fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Javier Díez / Stocksy Apart from the being the social justice sign, Libras are social butterflies, which low-key makes sense. Libras are bursting at the seams with empathy. And — not to toot my own charm as a double Libra — they're also pretty damn charming. As that sign that pretty much knows everyone (and could honestly strike up a convo with anyone), Libras will have loads of potential summer baes to choose from. Where they'll find their summer fling: Libras are hoes for aesthetics. All it would take is a hot person who's just that Libra's type, milling about at an indie art show or also waiting in line for their fave musician.