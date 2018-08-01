For some folks, the fear of commitment is all too real. This can be true for a variety of reasons. Maybe they have been hurt in the past. Maybe they are just at a point in their lives where a relationship isn't realistic. Or maybe they were just born that way, literally — as in, they were born under one of the zodiac signs that struggle with commitment. If that's you, then you know exactly what I am talking about.

As a Virgo, I totally identify. I'm both picky and indecisive, so deciding to settle down is a long and hard process. I've always had friends who prefer to be coupled up, but that's never been me. I've always looked at them and wondered, somewhat enviously, how they can be so sure about who they're dating — and so easily satisfied in their partnerships. I have so much trouble finding someone that I actually like enough that I'm able to resist the urge to pick them apart.

But it's not just Virgos who feel the struggle to commit; there are a handful of signs for whom long-term relationships are less appealing. That's not to say any of the following signs can't settle down, just that it's a bit more of a challenge.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22) Giphy As I mentioned, Virgos aren’t natural committers. They like to hem and haw, staying stuck in a perpetual state of indecision. It’s their happy place. That’s because Virgos are fussy and can always find a reason to worry. Add to that a tendency towards being over-critical perfectionists, and you can see why it's hard for them to find a partner who fits the bill. And once they are in a relationship they can be, well, let’s just say hard to please. This is why it can seem like they have a habit of blowing up relationship after relationship while they wait for the perfect person to fit their (borderline unreasonable) criteria.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy If you dated — wait, scratch that — attempted to date a Sag, you know that this sign is the ultimate commitment-phobe. It's not that they don't have a big heart and love those around them, they just love their freedom even more. This sign is fiercely independent, so relationships don't represent security. Well, actually, they can represent security — as in, maximum security prison. Sag is terrified of being held down, so they can only really commit to a partner who is totally cool with them disappearing and reappearing on a whim.