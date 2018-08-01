3 Zodiac Signs Who Struggle With Commitment, Because It's Not Easy For Everyone
For some folks, the fear of commitment is all too real. This can be true for a variety of reasons. Maybe they have been hurt in the past. Maybe they are just at a point in their lives where a relationship isn't realistic. Or maybe they were just born that way, literally — as in, they were born under one of the zodiac signs that struggle with commitment. If that's you, then you know exactly what I am talking about.
As a Virgo, I totally identify. I'm both picky and indecisive, so deciding to settle down is a long and hard process. I've always had friends who prefer to be coupled up, but that's never been me. I've always looked at them and wondered, somewhat enviously, how they can be so sure about who they're dating — and so easily satisfied in their partnerships. I have so much trouble finding someone that I actually like enough that I'm able to resist the urge to pick them apart.
But it's not just Virgos who feel the struggle to commit; there are a handful of signs for whom long-term relationships are less appealing. That's not to say any of the following signs can't settle down, just that it's a bit more of a challenge.
Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22)
As I mentioned, Virgos aren’t natural committers. They like to hem and haw, staying stuck in a perpetual state of indecision. It’s their happy place. That’s because Virgos are fussy and can always find a reason to worry. Add to that a tendency towards being over-critical perfectionists, and you can see why it's hard for them to find a partner who fits the bill. And once they are in a relationship they can be, well, let’s just say hard to please. This is why it can seem like they have a habit of blowing up relationship after relationship while they wait for the perfect person to fit their (borderline unreasonable) criteria.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)
If you dated — wait, scratch that — attempted to date a Sag, you know that this sign is the ultimate commitment-phobe. It's not that they don't have a big heart and love those around them, they just love their freedom even more. This sign is fiercely independent, so relationships don't represent security. Well, actually, they can represent security — as in, maximum security prison. Sag is terrified of being held down, so they can only really commit to a partner who is totally cool with them disappearing and reappearing on a whim.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)
Like Sag, Aquarius has an intrinsic fear of being held down, and absolutely insist on having their freedom — so possessive or jealous folks need not apply. But for Aquarius, it’s even more complicated than that. There are a handful of reasons why this sign struggles to commit. For one thing, they tend to have an unrealistic, idealistic idea about what a relationship should look like. Anyone who doesn’t meet their standard will find themselves quickly cut off. They also don’t deal well with criticism, even when it's meant to be constructive, and will see even the slightest bit of disapproval as an excuse to leave the relationship without warning. Aquarius is nothing if not unpredictable, and they also get bored easily. And when they get bored, they simply detach — so proceed with caution.
While not everyone finds commitment as easy as, say, Cancer or Taurus, every sign has the potential to be an amazing and fully invested partner. So if you, or someone you love, are one of these signs, don’t panic. Just remember that while astrology can offer some insight, it isn't an exact science — so have a little (extra) patience.
