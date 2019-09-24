After a long week at school or work, sometimes, all you need is a big night out. Whether you live to try new restaurants or you can't wait to go out dancing, hitting the town may be your favorite way to blow off steam. Of course, when it comes to planning a date night, if you'd rather pick a nightclub to venture out to than choose a movie to stay in and watch, chances are you may be one of the zodiac signs who prefer a date night out over a night in — also known as Sagittarius, Leo, and Libra.

Taking your date out for a big night out can be romantic and exciting! Whether you and your partner love to go to concerts or you practically live at your favorite dive bar, letting your hair down and being around other people may be totally your speed. Maybe you're both social butterflies that need to flap your talkative wings, or you'd rather see where the night takes you than stay inside.

Whatever the case, if going to a wild party or finding a new club sounds like your perfect date night, you may be one of these three zodiac signs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Fire sign Sagittarius likes to explore new places. Not one to stay in to watch a movie, Sag prefers to spend their nights trying new foods and visiting different neighborhoods. Fearless and adventurous, Sag turns every moment into an epic story they can tell at parties. When they find a boo that's as fun-loving as they are, Sag will want nothing more than a date night out on the town to see where the night takes them. Bored by routine, this fire sign will always be down to hit up a new spot for Thai food or take their boo dancing until sunrise.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Leo the lion likes to be the center of attention. What can they say? They're the king of the jungle, the top of the food chain, and the life of the party. While this fire sign falls in love deeply, they are fiercely loyal to their friends and will never miss a party. In fact, bringing their date out with them would be the ideal situation. Charismatic and charming, this fire sign wants to see and be seen, taking any chance they can get to show their date off the world. Not one to hang inside, Leo wants an excuse to wear an incredible outfit and take a million selfies with their date.