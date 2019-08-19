Let's face it: Coming up with date ideas when you're on a strict budget can be intimidating. But sometimes the dates that don't cost you a dime end up being the most fun and memorable. Going out to eat or seeing a movie can be enjoyable AF, but free dates are truly about spending time with one another. If you're feeling blocked when brainstorming the free date idea you should try with your bae, consider consulting the stars. Your astrological signs can be helpful because they can point to activities that are suited to your personality and interests.

Planning your one-on-one time is all about focusing on what you and bae would enjoy doing together. Though some people may enjoy rides and picnics, you may not be particularly outdoorsy. Remember: There's no reason to do anything you don't want to do. Finding opportunities for free dates can also be an ongoing project. For instance, if you drive by a community garden or scenic outlook, bookmark it on your phone or in a navigation app. That way, you can find it again when you and your partner have some time to spend together. You can also search Facebook for free events in your area and plan a night out around those events.

For more ideas, consider the following dates for each sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Stocksy/ Chelsea Victoria Aries are bold and energetic. They love the chance to let loose and have a great time. They also often have a decent amount of energy and don't shy away from a more adventurous date. A beach day is a perfect date for an Aries because there's so much to do: You can swim, read, lay out, or take some "Hot Girl Summer" pics. The more options, the better.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) Don't throw away that cucumber in your fridge! Cut it into slices for an at-home spa day with your Taurus bae. At-home spa days can be lovely and sensual, two things Taureans love. You can also make all of your spa materials from everyday household items. For instance, you can make a homemade sugar scrub from coconut oil and brown sugar. You could also create hair masks from various moisturizing products you might have like avocados, olive oil, and even eggs. DIY your way to the spa with your favorite Taurus, without breaking the bank.

Gemini (May 20 — June 21) Geminis love to be spontaneous and creative. If you and your Gemini bae are looking for something to do for date night, look no further than your fridge. Try to pull everything out and see what masterpiece you can concoct together.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancers love spending quality time and being cute with their partners. They would absolutely love the chance to escape to a park for a sunny afternoon. A picnic can be as simple as the random snacks you have in your house. Stretching out on a blanket in the park with your Cancer sweetheart can be a great way to spend the day together.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leos love to bask in the glory of the people they love. For a great date with a Leo that doesn't have to cost you, get all dressed up for a nice walk in your local park. Once you're there, you can take some cute pictures of each other or set up the self-timer and take some adorable photos of both of you. It can be easy to forget to take pictures when you're living your busy lives, so taking the time to do this is pretty priceless.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Virgos love a complex activity that makes them think. That's why it can be fun to complete a puzzle or play a game with your Virgo date! Dust off that one game you have had on your bookshelf forever and settle in for a night of fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libras love beautiful things, and sunsets are honestly one of the most beautiful (and free) things that happen almost every night. You can drive to a great spot in your town for or set up a blanket on your roof. A Libra will undoubtedly love the sky's changing colors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Even though Scorpios have a reputation for being intense, they also love to have some good wholesome fun. If you or your bae is a Scorpio, you may enjoy a light evening in the park with a frisbee or volleyball. These water signs will love any activity that they can enjoy with their special person.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Stocksy/ Chelsea Victoria Sagittarians love an adventure. They love going on spontaneous dates to places they've never been before and are ready to leave at the drop of a hat. A sag will enjoy a hike or walk where they can lean into their inner adventurer.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Capricorns are similar to Virgos: They love activities and projects that show off their creativity and demonstrate their talents. A fun date idea for a Capricorn could be getting busy with a craft. Collage a bunch of old magazines and books or create some erasure poetry together. Pinterest has some excellent, free craft ideas!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) OK, hear me out on this one. Aquarians are sometimes a bit spacey. As a result, they can get bored with their surroundings if things remain the same for too long. A fun activity to do with an Aquarius could be rearranging their bedroom or living room. They will love the chance to reinvent their space and appreciate having someone helping out.