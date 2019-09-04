3 Zodiac Signs Who Love To Play Matchmaker, So Get Ready For Some Serious Shipping

Call it whatever you want — matchmaking, being a wingman, filling in as the love doctor (OK, maybe not the last one) — but bringing people together can be super special. Although it's important to be considerate of everyone's privacy, when it comes to finding the right person, your friends may need a little push in the right direction. And if you live to bring couples together, chances are you may be one of the three zodiac signs who love to play matchmaker for their friends.

Maybe you've always set up your pals with cuties, or you've absolutely nailed the catchphrase from How I Met Your Mother, "Have you met [insert name]?" If so, you may already know the joy of helping other people with their love lives. When your bestie is a literal angel but gets a little nervous talking to strangers, or you're certain that your sister and your coworker would have an amazing time at dinner, making the first move for someone else can really get the ball rolling.

If you're always thinking about who your friends could be dating or you'd do anything to bring the people you love together, you may be one of these three zodiac signs.

Shutterstock

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Adaptable Gemini is known for their ability to see things from a new perspective. Great at communicating with different types of people, Gemini is likely to see potential matches where others don't think to look. When their besties are single and ready to mingle, this air sign is likely to set up smoking hot dates for their friends. With a penchant for trying new things and a love of human connection, Gemini will likely give your number to new cuties for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) In an ideal world, earth sign Virgo already knows the type of person they'd want each of their friends to be dating. Given the chance, straightforward Virgo will stop at nothing to pair everyone off according to their perfect plan. Drawn to structure and organization, Virgo will see picking their friends' dates as a type of project that they get to control. Don't let their "to-do" lists and ordered sock drawer fool you: Virgo doesn't just love to plan, they love to scheme — especially when it comes to romance.