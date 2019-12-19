For some people, a great date involves Thai food, Netflix, and going to bed early. For others, a date isn't fun unless it involves heights and hiking (or at least elevated heart rates). IMO, lazy nights in with your partner are underrated. But for the zodiac signs who love to adventure with their significant other, a good date takes more effort than placing an Uber Eats order. Though everyone's idea of "adventure" is different (for me, "adventure" is trying a new brand of almond milk), there's no denying that some signs live for a good adrenaline rush, and others are satisfied with a good game of Scrabble.

People who love adventuring with their boo tend to be those with the most energy. They're the signs who exercise to de-stress and who would rather shave off their eyebrows than spending a Friday night at home. Adventurous SOs also tend to be outgoing and impulsive, which makes them more inclined to plan unexpected date nights. There's nothing wrong with having predictable yet perfectly enjoyable nights in with your boo. But if you're looking for a partner who will always leave you guessing when you're together, you might want to date one of these three signs.

Aries (March 21—April 19) lightandpics/Photodisc/Getty Images When it comes to impulsivity, Aries take the cake (though when you're as athletic as an Aries, no challenge is too daunting). Confident and courageous, those born under this fire sign always feel compelled to push the envelope, especially when wooing their SO. Aries are competitive, so even if they're only in competition with themselves, they'll want to make each date with their boo better and more exciting than the last. This sign is also exceptionally generous, and they won't hesitate to pay for their partner to go skydiving or hang gliding with them. For Aries, fun experiences are priceless.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Geminis may be indecisive, but here's what they know for sure: They love to have a good time. Like Aries, Geminis are impulsive, and because they're always living in the moment, they tend to follow whims rather than plans. As a sign of duality, you can never know what to expect from a Gemini. Think you're just going to the movies with your Gemini boo? Think again. You'll probably end up at a club or on a flight to Bangkok before the night is over. Adaptable Geminis love to roll with the punches, and they're bound to take their SO along for the ride.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Sagittarians are the adventurers of the zodiac, so it only makes sense that they love adventuring with their main squeeze. This sign simply can't be tamed, and all that restless energy usually leads to impromptu decisions and spur-of-the-moment expeditions. Though Sags don't usually like to be tied down by a relationship, they're more than happy to have the companionship of a partner who's just as vivacious as they are. Those born under this happy-go-lucky sign live for the great outdoors and uncharted territory. Do you like the idea of going on a road trip without a map? Then you should probably date a Sagittarius.