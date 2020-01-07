As country-pop icon Kacey Musgraves will tell you, falling in love can be a slow burn. Whether you need a while to develop feelings for someone or guard your heart like it's a new Birkin bag, sometimes it takes a while to really open up about your emotions. Of course, if you're a Virgo, Taurus, or Capricorn, aka the three zodiac signs who hold themselves back from falling in love, you're probably used to going slow and steady.

While movies and TV may depict people falling in love instantly, these three earth signs need to really take their time as they build their romantic relationships. Though they ultimately make for deeply caring partners, earth signs want to feel secure and comfortable with someone before giving away their hearts. Maybe you're a sweet Taurus who slowly fell in love with your best friend. Or perhaps you're a hardworking Virgo that didn't even realize how much you liked your boo until you spent some time part. Whatever the case, falling in love looks different for everyone, and there's no shame in taking your sweet time as you go along.

Here are the three zodiac signs that tend to take their time when falling in love.

Shutterstock

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Analytical Virgo likes to look before they leap. They take their time getting to know the people they date and only open their hearts when they really feel ready. A perfectionist by nature, Virgo wants to make sure that their partner can raise to the occasion before things really get serious. Not one to fall head over heels and certainly not a believer in love at first sight, Virgo wants their love and respect to be earned over time. Of course, when their boo shows that they are in for the long haul, the tightly-wound Virgo can loosen up and become a deeply loving partner.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) While they're deeply sensual and love to treat their boos to the finer things in life, when it comes to matters of the heart, this bull moves slowly. Taurus is all about security, comfort, and practical decision making. Stubborn and unwavering, Taurus wants to know that their partner is going to really be dependable. They may not feel a rom-com connection with someone immediately, but that's not what they're looking for. Taurus wants a love that gradually builds and only gets better with time. Not one to let their feelings guide them, Taurus needs to rationalize their relationship before really letting themselves fall in love.