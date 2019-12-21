3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Angriest After A Breakup, So You're Prepared

If confrontations aren’t your jam, breaking up with someone can feel like your absolute worst nightmare. Your partner's understandable disappointment, sadness, and anger (if they don't see it coming), can be super intense. This experience is especially fraught if you know or suspect that your soon-to-be-ex tends to take bad news or rejection poorly, particularly if they happen to be one of the zodiac signs who feel angriest after a breakup.

While more easygoing signs like Sagittarius are more likely to take breakups in stride, other signs see breakups as the greatest betrayal. They tend to have hot tempers in general, and any perceived lack of loyalty is especially poignant. If you’re planning on ending your relationship with one of these signs, it's probably a good idea to be prepared for them to be mad, because when it comes to heartbreak, they have no chill.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries is known for having a fiery temper that heats up fast, but tends to burn out fairly quickly. This is exactly what you can expect from them during a breakup. Thanks to their connection to Mars, the ruling planet associated with both passion and aggression, they are highly competitive. Being broken up with can feel like losing some kind of emotional competition. Any kind of "loss" is a hit to Aries' pride, and they aren’t always the most sportsman-like in that situation. Fortunately, in typical Aries fashion, that anger doesn’t last long.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Mixmike/E+/Getty Images

If you’re going to break up with a Cancer, make sure you’re prepared to deal with this crab’s claws. For this uber-sensitive water sign, being broken up with feels like the greatest betrayal known to mankind. They’ve likely been hurt before, and it probably wasn’t easy for them to open up to someone new in the first place. This, of course, is not your fault, and you don't deserve Cancer's anger for it. Be prepared for them to lash out with harsh words. Chances are, they'll be holding a grudge for quite a while.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Letting go isn’t easy for Scorpio under any circumstances, but when they're being broken up with and don't really have a choice, this emotional water sign can get angry AF. Add to this Scorpio’s connection to their ruling heavenly body, Pluto (associated with power), and their frustration at losing control can make this sign erupt. At their core, all Scorpio really wants is a connection with someone they can trust and count on. They place loyalty above all other qualities, so when they get dumped, it cuts deep because it feels like such a betrayal. Rather than accept the pain they’re feeling, Scorpio gets angry and sullen. It may not be the most productive way to process their emotions, but they're doing the best they can.

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

While the prospect of breaking up with someone you suspect will react poorly can be scary, that does not mean you have to stay in the relationship. Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast, previously told Elite Daily, "You can’t just stay with someone you are unhappy with or who is not a good match for you in order to protect their feelings.” Her advice is to let them down easy so that you can both move on. “Start off the conversation by saying something positive about them and about the time you shared together,” she said. “You have to be aware that they may still get upset. It’s imperative that you stay calm. Ensure that you fully explain why you have made this decision and allow them to ask any questions they have so that they aren’t left wondering why or feeling like they didn’t get closure."

Breaking things off with someone who you know in your heart isn't the one for you is ultimately the kindest thing you can do, and hopefully, after their temper calms down and cooler heads prevail, they’ll see that too.

Expert cited:

Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast.