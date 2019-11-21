3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Dominant In Bed & Like To Call The Shots

If you like to call the shots in the bedroom and get a thrill from being in charge, chances are you're one of the four zodiac signs who are dominant in bed. It's not that you're aren't bossy, it's that you're the literal boss. (Or maybe you are a little bit bossy, and that is totally OK, too.)

From pinning your partner down and telling them exactly what you want them to do to you to tying them up for a sexy surprise, taking the lead in the bedroom can be a fun way to spice things up. Of course, no matter your preferences, consent is the most important part of sex, it's imperative to be on the same page every single time. Though you may initially feel a little sheepish about asking for what you want, being open and transparent with your boo is the only way to get on the same sexy page. Whether you like to switch off who takes the lead or you prefer to be the captain all the time, talking about your sexual preferences can be a great way to connect even deeper.

Here are the four zodiac signs that like to rule the rest.

Aries (March 21–April 19) The first sign of the zodiac, Aries likes to run the show. This ram likes to charge with their horns. They know what they want, and they aren't afraid to ask for it. Heck, if their partner is down, Aries know that they can (consensually!) demand it. Aries likes to be completely satisfied when they're getting frisky with someone and has no qualms about putting their pleasure first.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Leo loves the limelight and wants nothing more than a partner who completely (and consensually!) worships them. This lion gets off on knowing that all eyes are on them, and they like to be in charge of every situation they find themselves in. The king of the jungle calls the shots and lives to be the boss. They'll feel little shame about setting the stage for their own satisfaction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Independent and adventurous, fire sign Sagittarius likes to be on top — cliterally. Sag sets their own rules and colors outside the lines. They don't take well to others trying to confine them, and they don't like being instructed in the bedroom. Sag knows what they want and how they want it, and they feel their bests when they are doing all they can to ensure that.