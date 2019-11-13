3 Zodiac Signs That'll Have The Hottest Sex On Thanksgiving

I think most people agree that Thanksgiving is not the sexiest holiday. But here's a fun fact: Turkey is considered an aphrodisiac. This Thanksgiving staple promotes norepinephrine production, and norepinephrine boosts sex drive, so basically, turkey makes you horny. OK, you may not be feeling especially horny after you combine that turkey with five different types of potatoes and a boat full of gravy. But a few lucky people can chow down until the button of their jeans pops off and still be in the mood for dessert. Some zodiac signs have the hottest sex on Thanksgiving no matter how stuffed they are, and they are seriously #blessed.

Post-Thanksgiving dinner sex is not for the faint of heart. It takes the libido of a lion, the tenacity of a tiger, and the boldness of a bear to get your turkey basted after the biggest meal of the year. Whether they're spending the holiday with an SO or decide to hit up an old high school flame, a few signs won't let a food baby stand in the way of great sex. If you're one of these three zodiac signs, chances are that all that norepinephrine will only trigger your sexual appetite.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) HEX/HEX/Getty Images When an Aries wants something, nothing is going to stand in their way. Aries is known as one of the most sex-loving signs of the zodiac, and those born under the sign of the ram have a reputation for being DTF whenever and wherever. Even if an Aries eats three servings of mac and cheese and has their entire extended family watching football in the living room, they'll still probably want to pull off a quickie. This fire sign lives for adventures and challenges, so they'll likely find a way to make even Thanksgiving sex dangerously hot.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It's true that Taureans are notoriously lazy. However, those born under this pleasure-seeking earth sign also happens to love sex almost as much as they love food. For them, "having it all" is totally within the realm of possibility, and they often find a way to have their cake and eat it — or, in this case, have their turkey and get laid. That post-Thanksgiving sex may not be especially wild, seeing as Taureans are creatures of habit, but food is the way to a Taurus' heart. Once you get a good meal in them, a Taurus more likely to feel turned on than ready to take a nap.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Likes Aries, Sagittarians are erotic adventure-seekers. For them, Thanksgiving presents the fun challenge of finding a sex position that works when two food babies are thrown into the mix. This air sign is always up for exploration and trying new things, and with their confidence and constant can-do attitude, anything is made possible. Sagittarians are also flexible and accommodating, so even if their partner is slipping into a food coma and too tired to move, a Sagittarius is happy to do all the work. If you've ever wanted to incorporate a turkey baster or apple pie into sex, then find yourself a Sagittarius this Thanksgiving.