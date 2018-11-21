When you think of Thanksgiving, you probably think of pumpkin pie, crowded airports, and hot sex — right? Okay, maybe not the last one, but there are actually plenty of reasons to associate this holiday with having great sex. You're on vacation, you have time to relax, and you'll need to stay warm somehow. In an effort to (pumpkin) spice up your holiday sex life, why not try a Thanksgiving sex position based on your zodiac sign. Get ready, because now I get to combine two of my favorite things — astrology and sexual holiday puns!

Your zodiac sign has a lot to do with influencing certain elements of your personality, behavioral instincts, and ways of looking at the world. Understanding what your sign means can help you understand yourself a bit better, and if you're a part of a couple, it's helpful to know how your sign interacts with your partner's. This insight can be useful in your daily life as well as in your sex life.

Each sign approaches sex in a different way — some prefer to be intimate with one long-term partner if possible, while others are open to any and all forms of sexual activity. If you're looking to be grateful for getting it on, read below to find some holiday-themed sex-spiration!

Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19) Stocksy/IraEfremova Table for Three Aries is competitive, courageous, and passionate, and loves to take a leadership role in all situations. They're also great at multitasking and shifting their focus to what requires their laser-sharp attention most at any given moment. That's why Aries is the perfect sign to get down with two partners at once! While all partners should be clearly communicating their needs and set boundaries to make everyone comfortable, a threesome can be just the perfect thing to make Aries feel doubly grateful this Thanksgiving.

Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20) Stocksy/leahflores The Pilgrim Taurus is organized, practical, and deeply emotional. They are tough and stubborn, yet extremely romantic. Once they understand the boundaries of their relationship and know they're safe to express their emotions, they fall deeply in love. They're also loyal and love to communicate with their partner, so this Thanksgiving, Taurus should put a spin on the missionary position and try the Pilgrim. This is basically missionary but one of you wears a hat.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Stocksy/yurphoto Quick Fix Gemini is curious, adaptable, and always changing their mind, which can make them seem flighty or indecisive. When they make a choice they do really mean it, it's just that in the next minute they will want to try something new. This holiday, Gemini would most likely appreciate having a quickie! After all, there are so many great movies on TV, things to do, and friends and family visiting so Gemini thinks, "Let's get it on, and then get on with it!"

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Stocksy/BONNINSTUDIO Tur-F*ck-en Cancer is sensitive, emotional, and really protective of themselves and those they love, so they really don't want their partner to get cold! Much like a turducken is a duck safely stuffed inside a turkey and then cooked inside of a chicken, the Tur-F*ck-en is when Cancer and their partner keep almost all of their warm weather gear on while getting it on.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Stocksy/guillefaingold Get Plucked Leo is bold, energetic, and confident, and they love, love, love to put on a show. Leo's rarely insecure because they know that everyone, especially their partner, truly adores them. To spice things up this Thanksgiving, Leo should try doing a strip tease for their partner, slowly removing (or plucking, get it?) their clothes bit by bit until they're naked in all their leonine glory.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Stocksy/dijanato Leftovers Virgo is loyal, hardworking, and practical, which can mean they tend to stick to tried and true crowd-pleasing moves in the bedroom. Chances are, Virgo is going to be busy in the kitchen helping cook all day, making sure everyone has what they need, and will probably also volunteer for clean-up duty. When it comes to holiday hookups for Virgo, it's all about morning sex the next day. Virgo wants a good night's sleep, and then in the morning, when they're well-rested, they'll feel frisky and ready to get some action.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Stocksy/lumina Serving Spoons Libra is diplomatic, caring, and social, and they love to make sure their partner is content and satisfied. Libra also works to be sure that their relationships are balanced and fair, since justice in the world is very important to them. That's why Libra is the perfect sign to try 69ing with their partner, because it's both giving and taking at the same time!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Stocksy/AndrewCebulka Spanksgiving Scorpio is passionate, honest, and brave, and they give their all to a relationship they really care about. Scorpio will be upfront with their partner about their wants and needs, which is why Scorpio and their partner should try some light spanking in the sack. It's always good to have an established safe word beforehand, and be sure to communicate to your partner how you're feeling. If done right, there will be much to give spanks for!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Stocksy/BONNINSTUDIO FaceTime Sexytime Sagittarius is independent, idealistic, and loves exploring the world. They constantly seek new experiences and new knowledge, so chances are they use every holiday to travel and go on some form of adventure. That's why Sagittarius would be well-served to try having sex with their partner over FaceTime this Thanksgiving. Whether they're in a yurt in Iceland, or a hammock on the beach in Tahiti, WiFi will bring Sagittarius and their partner together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Stocksy/lumina Recipe for Love Capricorn is independent, realistic, and intelligent, and is a natural leader. They also love to make plans and see them through, so Capricorn might really enjoy making a plan to seduce and romance their partner. From cooking a delicious dinner, to having Champagne already on ice, Capricorn will follow the recipe for giving their partner a sexy date night perfectly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Stocksy/AlexeyKuzma Stuffing Aquarius is intellectual, uncompromising, and practical. They might come across initially as cold and aloof, but they're just determining whether or not you can be trusted with their emotions and are worthy of their time. Once Aquarius is in a relationship, they let their partner know how they feel through their actions, because they're not comfortable with effusive declarations of feelings or whatever. That's why Aquarius loves being on top of their partner in bed, and either giving or receiving a good stuffing this Thanksgiving will really give them something to be grateful for!