3 Zodiac Signs That Make The Best Cuddlers, So Snuggle Up

Whether you're an OG big spoon, a tender foot-toucher, or you like to wind yourself into some sort of intricate human pretzel, cuddling with a partner can be a sweet and intimate way to connect. Of course, if you're a Taurus, Aries, Cancer, or Leo — one of the four zodiac signs that make the best cuddlers — you may already know what I'm talking about.

Sometimes the only thing better than super hot sex is a super wholesome snuggle session with someone you're totally smitten with. Whether you start your night off by sharing some space or you wind down from a heated hookup with an elongated embrace, snuggling with your date can be completely fulfilling. Though every relationship is different, cuddling with a partner can be an incredibly special way to unwind from a busy day. Taking the time to get to know someone's body can help you connect in all sorts of ways. And if you've been stressed about work or school, tenderly lying down with someone you love can make everything feel better.

If you think your spooning deserves a gold-star or you're the best snuggler of all-time, you may be one of these four zodiac signs.

Shutterstock

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Though they may not be emotionally touchy-feely, earth sign Taurus is super into literal touching and feeling. Tactile and physical, they love comfy spaces, nice linens, and holding their partner close. After a long day, Taurus likes to spoon with their flame all through the night. Because they enjoy being so close to their date, Taurus will likely keep their boo between their arms or their legs. Don't let the horns foot you: Taurus the bull is a cuddle-monster.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Aries likes to be the best at everything, so it's no surprise they make such great cuddlers. One to check in with their partner and to find the best positions for all parties, Aries will do everything to make sure their cuddle sessions are just right. Ensuring that the temperature is perfect, the blanket is in the right spot, and that nobody's arm falls asleep, Aries will do all they can to make sure their boo is feeling held and loved.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Always DTTAF (down to talk about feelings), water sign Cancer loves to get into deep conversations as they cuddle. The crab needs intimacy and closeness in a relationship. They want to feel safe and secure with the people they get frisky with, and they love to cuddle and snuggle with them. One to spoon and hold hands, Cancer is an attentive cuddler who pays close attention to what their partner needs and likes. This crab will move their body until they and their partner are as comfortable as possible.