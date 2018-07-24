My partner and I agree on most things, but the amount of time we want to spend cuddling is definitely not one of them. If it were up to them, we'd cuddle constantly; nothing worth doing can't be done in the spoon position. Me, however, well, not so much. A brief little snuggle is nice, but I just can't sit still that long. Also, it's so hot. A girl needs to stay cool in the summer, OK? And this dynamic makes perfect sense when you consider our zodiac signs. They are one of the zodiac signs who love to cuddle, a Taurus, and I am a very cuddle-ambivalent Virgo. Still, we make it work.

Every sign has its own unique way of showing love and affection, and how they interpret it in return. For some, it's by acts of service or being really thoughtful with their actions. For others, it's about giving and receiving affirmations of love. And then there are some signs that really feel loved by physical touch, and, as you can guess, they are all about snuggling up. If that sounds familiar to you, or sounds like someone you are dating, well then, chances are you, or they, are one of these signs.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy For the Bull, nothing expresses love more strongly than physical affection, so cuddling is definitely a priority. This sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, which means they are incredibly loving and warm hearted, especially with someone they care deeply about. Taurus is also notorious for its connection to sensuality and preference for the finer things in life, but the sense they are most attuned to is touch, so physical connection is their love language. You can count on Taurus to always find an excuse for a quick (or not-so-quick) cuddle.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) Giphy While Leo may have a reputation for wanting all the attention and affection lavished on them, they aren’t afraid to reciprocate, particularly when it comes to getting cozy with the object of their affection. Yes, they can be a little self-centered, but Leo is also extremely generous, loving, and faithful when you have captured their heart. They are very comfortable with PDA and don't mind (in fact they love it) if the world sees it. But, most importantly, they love to snuggle up, because Leo needs to feel loved and wanted and cuddling fulfills those desires.