If You Love Holding Hands, You're Probably One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

Whenever we're walking together, my sweet Taurus partner always reaches out and grabs my hand. They are super affectionate and live for PDA, which makes them one of the zodiac signs that love holding hands. And you know what? I love them, so I reciprocate — despite my extreme Virgo-ness. I mean, after all, isn't that what love is all about? Doing things that make your partner happy because making them happy in turns makes you happy — even if that means dealing with having your hand get a little sweaty and trapped ?(What? I said I'm a Virgo, not a saint.) And honestly, it’s good that my partner is so affectionate. It helps us create a healthy balance.

They say opposites attract, but that saying is actually only partially correct, in my opinion. You don’t always want to find someone who you don't share any similarities with, but rather, someone who, together, helps you create that balance. So, if you're not one for big displays of affection, finding someone who just naturally takes the lead on that helps to smooth things out. If you're someone who needs that or just wants someone who loves holding your hand as much as you loving having it held, then these are the astrological signs for you.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy Touch and affection is the love language of the Bull. They never miss a chance to make physical contact with their partner, so naturally, they can't get enough of holding hands. This sign is known for its loving nature and desire for security in a relationship, and holding hands just reinforces that feeling of unity and safety. They also want their partner to know they are loved, so encircling hands helps to create that emotional feedback loop. It’s also a great way to tell the rest of world that they're a united front.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy The crab may try to put up a protective shell, but it doesn't take much to crack them open, because they're actually one of the signs most in touch with their emotions. They love deeply and passionately and are incredibly attached to the people they care about. They have no fears of intimacy; in fact, it can actually be hard for them to hold back when it comes to matters of the heart. They aren't as bold as, say, a Scorpio when it comes to public displays of affection, but they still struggle to keep their hands to themselves, which is why holding hands is the perfect compromise. They can stay connected and affectionate with their partner without having to full-on mouth kiss in front of the world. So, if you love a Cancer, one thing you can count on is that you will spend a lot of time walking claw in claw.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy Libra loves PDA... within reason. They always look for opportunities to touch and caress their loved ones, but don't count on them putting on a show. Their PDA is subtle, and based in traditional romance and charm rather than seduction or declaring ownership. They are old-school romantics, and holding hands is a way they can show how they feel in a measured and respectable way. But just because they express their feelings in a light and breezy way, don't for a second think that their feelings aren't deep or powerful, because it's all about balance for the scales. Their feelings are profound, but they express it in the sweet and small ways, every day.