Saying "Gavin Leatherwood is wicked hot" is an understatement. With his piercing brown eyes, plush lips, and devilish smile, how could you not watch The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and root for Nick Scratch? If you feel a giddy tingle every time Leatherwood materializes on screen, it's probably due to his zodiac sign. His June 7 birthday makes him a Gemini. The zodiac signs most compatible with Gavin Leatherwood are the ones who are more turned on than intimidated by their charm.

The main thing to know about Gemini is that it's an air sign. Chatty, kind, and far from shy, Geminis like Leatherwood love to work a room, make friends, and nurture their connections with people. Gemini can also leverage their charm and wit to be one hell of a flirt.

This sign is symbolized by the Twins, which makes sense. Gemini has a sweet, friendly side and loves their friends and family fiercely. (One scroll through @gavinleatherwood on Instagram hints the actor is probably more on this side of the Gemini spectrum.) But they also have a rebellious, and often up-to-no-good side. If there are any eerily good matches for this Gemini, it's the following three signs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The way Aquarius consistently does their own thing is exceedingly sexy to Gemini. Gemini will be smitten by their independent, heartfelt, and quirky nature. Gemini and Aquarius' love affair would probably start slow. He'd likely confess his feelings first and put the ball in cautious, overthinking Aquarius' court.

But once Gemini and Aquarius decide to date, it's a wrap. They'll stay up late talking politics and history to their heart's content, and hit brunch and a museum the morning after — with some hot, double-air-sign sex in between.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A Gemini-Libra couple is a distinctly wonderful fit. Not only are they in tune with their emotions, but unlike other zodiac matches, neither sign is afraid of wearing their hearts on their sleeves. If Leatherwood developed a crush on a Libra, it would probably be because of their instant chemistry.

These two air signs' notoriously flirty natures would definitely help the relationship along. All it would take for these signs to make magic would be a date at a bar after an awards show, bonding on set, or a paint-and-sip date with immaculate vibes. The rest would be history.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A Sagittarius-Gemini couple is the embodiment of "partners in crime." They're opposites in the zodiac, but they're similar in both the "best" and "worst" ways. Even though Sag has a wild-card reputation, Gemini loves to let their hair down, loosen their tie, and have fun, so they can definitely keep up. Together, these two are chaos — pun intended. They'd cause the kind of ruckus that makes for iconic nights out, otherworldly impromptu bae-cations, and other supernaturally fun adventures.

None of the signs would be a "bad" fit for Gemini. Again, this fiendish, big-hearted sign has charisma that draws everyone in. Gemini has a way of making any relationship work. But as far as extra-compatible zodiac signs go, Aquarius, Libra, and Sagittarius are the best candidates to make this sign feel absolutely spellbound.