If you have a taste for bad boys, chances are you're already crushing on Gavin Leatherwood thanks to his role as Nick Scratch on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. His character is mysterious, dangerous, and (let's be honest) hot. The actor behind the role is a bit mysterious, too, preferring to keep his private life private. Fortunately, Gavin Leatherwood's zodiac sign can help us deduce what the heartthrob is probably like as a partner — and we don't even need a divining spell.

Leatherwood was born on June 7, 1994, under the sign of Gemini. If you're familiar with dating a Gemini, you already know how hot — and cold — this air sign can be. Gemini is a mutable sign, meaning they can be adaptable, which makes them exciting to signs who are highly confident and independent like Aries and Leo. However, being a mutable sign also means Gemini has a tendency to be changeable, which, if you're a security-seeking sign like Cancer or Capricorn, can make their unpredictable nature intimidating or frustrating. Sometimes, though, the risk is totally worth the reward. Here's what we can surmise about what it's like to be loved by Leatherwood based on his zodiac sign.

He’s easy to fall into a relationship with — but making it last can be a challenge. Giphy Falling in love and into a relationship with a Gemini is easy-breezy, because this air sign loves to go with the flow. This sign is very curious about other people, so when you catch their attention, you have it fully. This kind of focus makes them extremely appealing, not to mention Geminis tend to be very witty, thanks to their ruling planet, Mercury, which is associated with communication. But over the long-haul, they tend to get bored easily, and start seeking out new sources of excitement and interest. If they aren't feeling mentally and emotionally stimulated, Geminis like Leatherwood tend to drift away.

He needs a partner who can challenge him intellectually. Giphy This sign's biggest turn-on is someone who can challenge their intellect. They pride themselves on their mental agility, and love to have someone to spar with. They're most attracted to someone who can surprise them and keep them guessing. As long as life stays interesting, a Gemini will be entranced and invested in the romance. While this might give you pause about giving your heart to this fickle sign, the reality is that if you're the right fit, you don't have to worry about them as your partner. That's because, once they find that right person, this is a sign that is extremely loyal and dedicated to their partner.