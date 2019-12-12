Made-for-TV holiday movies tend to depict winter as a magical and romantic time full of snowy kisses and twinkly lights. But in reality, dating during the holiday season can be harder than a stale gingerbread house with the chalky frosting. From dealing with friends and family to coordinating travel plans, events, and buying presents, being in a relationship can feel like a never-ending marathon uphill in the snow. And while this time is enough to make anyone stressed, these zodiac signs at risk of breaking up over winter break may feel a little extra sensitive this snowy season.

Of course, no matter who you are, you know your relationship better than anyone. While astrology can be fun to consider, it's certainly not the end-all, be-all of your life. If you and your boo have been arguing for a while or you feel super distant during the holidays, winter may be a time for you to reconnect. From canceling all your plans to stay inside and watch cheesy movies to spending quality time with each other's friends and family, winter can be a great time to reset your relationship.

Here are the three zodiac signs that are likely to need some space from their relationships this winter break.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) If you look up "group hang" in the dictionary, you'll find Libra. For this air sign, the more, the merrier — especially during the holiday season. While they love to be in love and make wonderful partners, Libra may want to spend their time and energy with their friends and family this year (read: not so much with their boo-thing). If their partner is into parties and big activities, they may have a great time. Of course, if their partner wants some romantic one-on-ones and extra attention this winter break, Libra may not be able to deliver.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Though they make exciting and passionate partners, fire sign Sagittarius isn't great at committing to things or following through with plans. While they may be super down for a last-minute road trip or an all-night dance-a-thon, during the holiday season, adventurous Sagittarius may not be super stoked to meet your family or go to your friend's holiday party. If they're dating someone as independent as they are, this fire sign may enjoy setting some time aside for each other. However, if they feel like their partner has unrealistic or limiting expectations on them, Sag may feel tempted to hit the road.