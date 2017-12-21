23 Winter Break Instagram Captions For Leaving That College Semester Behind You

College attendees, I feel for you. When that winter break horizon is right in front of you, you're naturally darting toward that silver lining. Winter break is like a national holiday for college students. No matter how you intend to celebrate your little ounce of academic freedom, those winter break Instagram captions need to show how not sorry you are about kissing that college semester goodbye. Seriously, good riddance.

College students need the holiday season, because the stresses of classes, papers, and tests can weigh down on anyone. There is so much fun to be had during this time of year, it's almost effortless to leave the school semester behind and partake in some well-deserved festivities with your friends. Whether you're going home or chilling out at the dorms, you aren't fighting your alarm clock every morning or frantically running across campus in your sweatpants.

From the second you walk out of that classroom, it is time for the holidays, and you are incredibly determined to let loose. Winter break evokes this carefree spirit out of all of us, doesn't it? Well, for all of those candid shots of you not giving a damn and charging into winter break head-on, you'll need a caption that further jolts you into that relaxing AF vacay mentality.

1. “People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy.” —Anton Chekhov

2. "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams

3. "Peace out college and hello winter break." — Unknown

4. “When all else fails, take a vacation.” — Betty Williams

5. “December, being the last month of the year, cannot help but make us think of what is to come.” — Fennel Hudson

6. “After all, the best part of a holiday is perhaps not so much to be resting yourself, as to see all the other fellows busy working.” — Kenneth Grahame

7. “In matters of healing the body or the mind, vacation is a true genius!” — Mehmet Murat ildan

8. "Take a deep breath and let it go. It is what it is, leave it behind you." — Unknown

9. “Here's to a vacation of no regrets!” — Joan Rylen

10. “A little piece of everywhere I go becomes a big part of everything I do.” — Richie Norton

11. "She said, I love places where it's summer in winter." — Nick Miller

12. "The best time for new beginnings is now." — Unknown

13. “The way I figure it, everyone gets a miracle.” — John Green

14. "Laughter is an instant vacation." — Milton Berle

15. "Isn't it amazing how much stuff we get done the day before vacation?" — Zig Ziglar

16. "Merry everything and a happy always." — Unknown

17. "Without school, it's really hard to know what day of the week it is." — Unknown

18. "The difference between school and life? In school, you're taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you're given a test that teaches you a lesson." — Tom Bodett

19. "Let your mind and heart rest for awhile. You will catch up, the world will not stop spinning for you, but you will catch up. Take a rest." — Unknown

20. "Ain't nothing gonna break my stride." — Unknown

21. “Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” — Edith Sitwell

22. "In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy." — William Blake

23. "In the depths of winter,I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer." — Albert Camus

College can be a tad draining, and that's why your winter break should be full of activities that help rejuvenate you to the max. Do what recharges your batteries, so you're primped and ready for next semester. You got this.