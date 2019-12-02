If The Rules of Texting were an actual book, the chapter about staying in contact with an old flame would probably be a million pages long. Of course, if you and your old boo are one of the Zodiac sign pairings likely to keep texting after they break up, you may already be on the same digital page.

Though some couples need their space after calling it quits, others like to jump into A friendship right away. Whether you have a ton of mutual friends or your left things on amicable terms, sometimes staying in touch with your ex can make you both feel better about the breakup. Of course, every relationship is different, and no matter how long you were seeing someone, moving on from lost love can take time and patience. If you're not interested in staying in contact or you need to set some healthy boundaries about your post-breakup texting, it's always OK to be clear about your needs. Though your ex may be ready to be friends, you may need some more time to process.

Still, if you and your old boo were quick to jump back into texting, you may be one of these three zodiac pairings.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) + Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) After a breakup, Sag is not going to want to hash out every little detail about what went wrong in the relationship. Instead, they're going to want to jump right into platonic hangs and sharing silly memes. While Leo the lion isn't likely to reach out to their ex first, they'll be happy to chat with their ex after the breakup — if only to know that they're being thought about. Leo lives to be the center of attention, and they want to know that people are thinking about them, especially after calling it quits. Combined with Sag's friendly demeanor and shameless double-texting, these two fire sign exes will engage in lengthy convos after splitting up.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) + Gemini (May 21–June 20) More than the other signs, Aquarius and Gemini like to date people that they also want to be friends with. Valuing independence and communication, if and when the romantic portion of their relationship ends, these air signs are likely to want to continue chatting and hanging out in a totally platonic way, with no hard feelings. Gemini, the sign of communication, will feel little shame about sending their ex a text after breaking up. And unconventional Aquarius will think nothing of having a unique type of texting-relationship with their ex. In fact, the conversation will probably feel totally natural.