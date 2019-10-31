4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Text Their Exes After A Breakup

One of the toughest parts of getting over a breakup is resisting the urge to text your ex. Many people swear by a “clean break” as the best way to process your feelings and move on. But when you miss someone and think about them constantly, the temptation to reach out can be overwhelming. Some zodiac signs don’t text their exes for various reasons — maybe they’re too proud and headstrong, or maybe they just move on quickly without looking back.

Whatever the situation, these people avoid the messy back-and-forth conversations that sometimes ensue after a couple breaks things off. And that’s probably for good reason. Psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Dr. Grant Brenner previously told Elite Daily that “you should wait until the acute reactions settle down” before contacting an ex. "During that initial post-breakup period, getting in touch is more likely to lead to difficulties, either hooking up and regretting it, getting back together and second-guessing it, saying hurtful things out of anger and disappointment, and so on," Brenner explained. When your emotions are still raw, you’re more likely to make unwise choices — like hooking up with your recent ex, or trying to get back together before you’ve really processed things.

If you can avoid it, it’s best to cut off contact for at least several months until some of your initial gut reactions fade. That’s easier for some people to do than for others. For these four zodiac signs, they can’t be bothered to communicate with their ex after the relationship is over. Thank u, next — they’re moving on.

Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20) Shutterstock Taureans might be thinking about their exes after a breakup, but they’re far too stubborn and proud to actually reach out to them. They need to maintain their regular routines to help feel stable and confident — and texting their exes would shake up this routine in an unsettling way. If an ex texts a Taurean first, he or she might cave to inherent curiosity and respond. But that’s only if the Taurean feels like they’re in control of the situation. Otherwise, they’d rather deal with the pain on their own than risk the stress that would inevitably ensue from post-breakup communication.

Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19) An Aries moves on far too quickly to be worried about texting an ex. They’re onto the next big thing before they’ve even really processed the breakup. This isn’t to say that Aries aren’t committed partners in the moment… but once a relationship ends, it’s over for them. Rather than texting an ex, an Aries is likely to subtweet them, post thirst traps on Instagram, and do anything in their power to convince the world they’re living their best life. Why text your ex when you can subtly shade them on a public forum? Aries can’t stand feeling wronged, so they’ll let everyone know that they’re better on their own, thank you very much.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Shutterstock Honestly, a Sagittarian sees a breakup as a chance to be free from constraints and live life on their own terms again. If it’s meant to be, it will be. And if it’s not, then boy, bye! Onto the next adventure. A Sagittarian won’t text their ex because they’re busy jumping into a million new activities with their newfound free time. Sagittarians can’t be bothered with dwelling on the past. Instead, they prefer to stay forward-focused, doubling down on accomplishing their lofty aspirations. One door closing means another door opens, and contacting an ex won’t help with that transition.