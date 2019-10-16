This past summer, you might have been spending your days at the beach with your besties, sipping hard seltzers (if you're 21 or over). You might have been posting pics that were so bubbly, and want to continue that streak on the spookiest night of the year. That's why I've put together some White Claw costume ideas for Halloween 2019 that are so sweet.

Not to mention, they're totally comfortable so you and your crew can be cozy while you dominate the costume contest, bar hop in the city, or eat peanut butter cups and watch Hocus Pocus on your couch. To me, that's a very important aspect of any #look, whether you're dressing up for all the festivities on Oct. 31 or not, because you can't live your best life in a bunch of clothes that don't make you feel amazing inside and out. Lucky for you, that's not something you need to be concerned about when you're considering a White Claw costume for Halloween.

I've thought about the chilly autumn air that's as crisp as your drink after it's been pulled out of the cooler, and the pictures you'll want to take with your friends from 6 p.m. to midnight. And I've come up with these three costumes for White Claw lovers that are sweet like your favorite candy. Get ready to make some refreshing memories.

2. A Spooky Can Of White Claw There are so many different flavors of White Claw. But on this Halloween, you might want to make your own so you have the most unique and festive costume ever. Let me introduce to the spooky-infused White Claw, complete with a witchin' T-shirt and lots of other boo-tiful details. It'll make all of your besties want to take a pic, or at least grab a drink from the cooler and take a few sips. Or maybe it'll put them in the #mood to make cookies that are covered in tiny skeleton designs and orange and black sprinkles. (Yes, please.) Once you grab this cool tank that's essential for this costume, complete it with fun socks, high-waisted jeans, or a pair of cat ears. That way, everyone knows you're getting in the spirit of the holiday. Claws Out Witches It's Halloween Tee $26.75 | Etsy Jack-o'-Lantern Knee-High Socks $6.99 | Party City