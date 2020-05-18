Taking the time to celebrate life's small achievements can help cultivate the motivation needed to keep moving towards your loftier goals. However, it's all too easy to forget the importance of pausing to pat yourself on the back and reflect on the progress you've made. That's why dating one of the zodiac signs who will celebrate you and all of your hard work can be so rewarding. If you want to be with someone who'll cheer you on every step of the way, then these zodiac signs definitely won't disappoint.

Pisces

Pisces takes the concept of creativity to new heights in just about every area of life. So, it makes sense that their ability to think up creative ways to acknowledge how amazing you are will be very original. A Pisces is the type of person who will write you a heartfelt poem, then sneak it into your work bag for you to discover. Or they'll come up with an elaborate scheme to play down your promotion, only to catch you off-guard with a surprise party at your favorite dive bar.

Cancer

Even if you don't feel the full significance of a small step forward, the meaning won't be lost on a doting Cancer. It's no exaggeration to say that Cancers live for sentimental moments. A devoted Cancer will start planning a spa getaway to celebrate your raise, months before you get it. Crabs often get a bad rep for being overly sensitive, but it's this same characteristic that makes them so tuned-in to what makes their loved ones feel valued.

Libra

Libras are known for their natural affinity for balance. These individuals are unbelievably magnetic, charming, and caring. Anytime the people they love reach a milestone, Libra won't be able to resist putting that achievement on blast. And the best part about their thoughtful nature is that it's completely disconnected from expecting anything in return. They just want to make the people around them happy.

In the end, it's so important that your SO supports your goals, and part of being supportive is knowing when it's time to celebrate. And, if you're lucky enough to be with a partner who's your biggest cheerleader, don't forget to return the favor.