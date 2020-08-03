If quarantining with your partner got off to a rocky start, but you were able to implement productive conflict management, then chances are, your relationship is more solid than it was before quarantine. "First, the quarantine highlighted problem areas in your relationship you were able to identify," explains Dr. Fisher. "Then, you increased your attention on your relationship problem areas and resolved most of them." If you've recently felt more like a unit, this may be because you and your SO overcame your differences, or made a plan for how to address them on an ongoing basis. "You may be experiencing closer emotional and physical intimacy because you've worked through your relationship problems," adds Dr. Fisher.

Fortunately, if you and your partner have made it this far, that is a great sign that you make a solid team. Dr. Wish also notes that improvement and growth don't have to stop there. "If you have noticed major, more positive changes in feelings, thoughts, and behavior about yourself and your partner after dealing with challenging events together, you might become even stronger and happier if you can reflect on how you acted and felt about your relationship and partner before [quarantine]," she explains. The reflection process can bring valuable insight that could help you and your SO become even more solid.

"Ask yourself: What got in the way of my being happy?" says Dr. Wish. "What did I learn about my emotional needs? Why did I not see these qualities in my partner? What were my relationship fears and where did they come from? How can I sustain our new and positive feelings?" Just remember: Even if this new wave of optimism and invigoration in your relationship fades, the lessons you learned about how to best work together can always be revisited. No relationship is perfect, and ups and downs are to be expected. However, if you can learn to embrace them, zero-in on the growth opportunity, and seize it, you will be bringing your best self to every relationship.

Experts:

Dr. Wyatt Fisher, Licensed Psychologist

Dr. LeslieBeth Wish, Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist & Relationship Expert