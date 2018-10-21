Listen to me very closely, young grasshopper: Halloween is coming, which means you're going to feel pressure to dress up in a "fun" costume. If you're like me and not about that life, don't worry. There is a workaround for this. Here's the trick: Dress up like Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. They're the perfect Halloween costume. To begin, you'll get new, awesome, normal human clothing that royals run around in and still be able to say you're "in costume." These three Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank costume ideas will be recognizable and add some serious fashion to your wardrobe. Admittedly, Eugenie has more fun costume options than Jack, but for the lazy Halloween-goer, all you have to do is throw on a tie and say you're him. Voilá!

I've pulled the couple's three most famous looks from their engagement announcement, wedding, and wedding reception below. Not surprisingly, it's pretty hard to find dresses that look like Eugenie's and also don't cost a fortune. Instead, I found some similar alternatives that take just a touch of the imagination and way less money to make happen. Browse your choices below and go to royal town!

1. Their Engagement Shoot

The real star of the show in this look is Princess Eugenie's engagement ring. Pair a giant pink bauble with a high neck floral black dress and you're on your way to princess-town, babe.

For Jack, he opted for a simple black suit and a polka-dotted red tie. (Bonus points if you can replicate his earnest smile all night!)

EUGENIE

The Kooples Black Floral Tie Dress, rent for $70, Rent The Runway

Lavencious Oval Round Shaped CZ Rings in Pink, $7.24-$11.99, Amazon

Wild Diva Women's Closed Pointed Toe Knot Bow Stiletto High Heel Dress Pump, $28, Amazon

JACK:

Trinidad Tie, $25, Ties.com

2. Their Wedding Attire

Oh, hello! Princess Eugenie's wedding dress was truly special. The main features everyone lost it over were the open-back detailing and the wide-shoulder collar. You can opt for a mini off-the-shoulder dress to mirror the effect like the one below! As for Eugenie's jewels, no one can get their hands on that stellar tiara besides the Queen. However, you can get a knock-off on Amazon.

As for Jack, he wore a traditional "morning dress coat" which basically looks like a pirates jacket if you Google it. He also chose a royal blue vest and light blue tie (also, again, with the earnest smile).

EUGENIE

Santfe Ladies Jewelry Crystal Rhinestones Emerald Alloy Leaf Wedding Prom Pageant Princess Party Tiara, $12.99, Amazon

Collette Z Sterling Silver Green and White Cubic Zirconia Oval Twisted Earrings, $22, Overstock

Play The Party Off-The-Shoulder Skater Dress, $57, Lulus

JACK

Black TailCoat Costume, $26.52, CostumePub.com

3. The Reception Look

Believe me, I scoured the earth looking for Princess Eugenie's reception dress. The truth is, it's a one-of-a-kind Zac Posen original and simply doesn't exist anywhere else. That's what makes it so special! You can get close, though, by renting a long golden gown like the one from Rent The Runway here. Or, make your own by purchasing just, like, lots and lots of flowing fabric. Belt it at the waist!

For all my Halloween Jacks out there, it's time to suit up and grab a tuxedo! Swipe a cheap one on Amazon or save some serious dollar and go with a tuxedo T-shirt. Easy. Like, so easy.

EUGENIE

Badgley Mischka Gold Dara Gown, rent for $100, Rent The Runway

JACK:

Ferrecci Mens Premium 2pc & 3pc Ultra Comfort Slim Fit, $49 - $149, Amazon

Uink Tuxedo Men's T-Shirt Comfort Fit, $7.71 - $14.99, Amazon

Whatever you choose, pair it with your best British accent. When in doubt, sing "God Save the Queen" and call it a day.

Enjoy!