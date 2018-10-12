Everyone got so caught up in all the fanfare, speculation, romance, and drama that led up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, that once the actual wedding came and went on May 19, it left a bit of a hole in our hearts. What were we to do with our spare time when there was no royal wedding to obsess over? Luckily, Princess Eugenie swooped in with the save before we had to suffer for too long. That way, we only had to wait a mere couple of months before all the royal hubbub started up again. And finally, Princess Eugenie's wedding day is here. And let me tell you, the photos of Princess Eugenie's wedding dress are going to fill you with so much joy because I honestly haven't seen anything so beautiful since Meghan walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry!

Prior to the wedding, speculation ran rampant about who would design Princess Eugenie's dress. It was a given the designer would be British, but that only narrowed down the pool of possibilities so much. In the end, the list of possible designers came down to three top contenders: Erdem (since Princess Eugenie has worn dozens of their dresses over the years — including the dress in her engagement announcement photos), Suzannah, or Jenny Packham.

In the end, Princess Eugenie chose a designer no one expected. She walked down the aisle in a stunning Peter Pilotto gown designed by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos (founders of the British-based label).

Check out Princess Eugenie in her dress:

So beautiful! Here's the back:

And look at that full-length train! Gorgeous!

The dress featured a fitted bodice and full-pleated skirt that lived up to Peter Pilotto's reputation for innovative designs and feminine silhouettes, according to People.

As you can see, Princess Eugenie's dress' neckline folds around the shoulders to create a low back. The princess chose a dress with a low back to expose her spine for a pretty beautiful reason: She wanted to show off her spinal scar.

Princess Eugenie apparently requested the low back on her dress to show off the scar she got at the age of 12 from a surgery to correct her scoliosis.

She hinted at the little detail in a pre-wedding interview, according to People, teasing that the dress might show off the scar. She certainly followed through there.

Jack Brooksbank was obviously gobsmacked when he saw Princess Eugenie in the dress. Just look at him cheesing next to his bride!

Princess Eugenie's clearly decided to take a page out of Meghan Markle's book for her dress choice when it came to lace — which Eugenie has none of on her dress. That's just like the Givenchy gown by Clare Waight Keller Meghan wore to walk down the aisle.

But she also got some inspiration from Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Just take a look back at Kate's dress designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. It featured a ton of beautiful, handmade lace that Eugenie passed on, but it had beautiful pleating just like Princess Eugenie's dress!

Princess Eugenie definitely did it up for her wedding dress and I am truly stunned!