All right, party people, New Year's Eve is upon us. If you're as much of a pre-planner as I am, it's likely you've already picked out your outfit. But if not, the shopaholic in me is here to serve up the inspo you seek. While I'm personally a fan of the classic sequin minidress, I know not everyone likes dressing all the way up on a holiday spent on your feet all night. I've put together a few foolproof New Year’s Eve outfit ideas with jeans that'll have you looking and feeling ~special~. Full disclosure, I'll be jealous of how cute and comfortable you look.

1. A Sparkly Tee And Boyfriend Jeans

This look is for the laid-back girl who still wants to be festive. A little sparkle is borderline required on New Year's Eve, and this Gold Sequin V-Neck Top ($30, originally $60, Lane Bryant) is the perfect piece to combine an everyday silhouette with a bit of glitz. I'd pull a Tan France from Queer Eye and give this a half-tuck into the BDG High-Waisted Mom Jean in Destroyed Light Wash ($69, Urban Outfitters), and finish off the look with snakeskin booties, like the My Generation Tan Snake High Heel Mid-Calf Boots ($47, Lulus). The loose, ripped jeans and t-shirt shape are so casual, but the print mixing and hint of sparkle elevate this look and make it NYE-appropriate.

2. Classic Black Skinnies And A Party Top

A classic, can't-fail, going-out lewk, honey! Pairing your perfect black skinnies — I'm so into the JFK Skinny 29" in Coal Wax Coated ($97, Warp + Weft) — with a cute boot and bold party top is an outfit anyone can recreate. If you aren't one for color or sequins, a black crop top with an interesting silhouette, like the Natalia Top ($40, Adika) and its one-shoulder moment, is a great pick. To ensure the look stands out from your usual Saturday night vibes, find a boot with just a little flair, like the SB-Gemma Boot in Black Suede ($139, Betsey Johnson) with its chunky, sparkly heel.

3. A Turtleneck And Wide-Leg Jeans

Last but not least, this one's for the fashionistas out there. Winter white was a huge trend for 2019, and it's only right to pay it homage via white wide-leg jeans, like the Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg in Tallic ($209, DL 1961). Another trend this year was the skin-tight, printed turtleneck, and it's a great going-out option for anyone who wants to look fierce. The Grey Snake Print Roll Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit ($14, originally $22, PrettyLittleThing) is a gorgeous pick. And when paired with white pumps, like the GLITZ White Leather Buckle Mules ($34, originally $80, Topshop), it adds just enough oomph to make your winter whites work into 2020.