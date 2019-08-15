Everyone has different ideas about what makes for a great first date, but certain people just seem destined to make every first date a great one. Whether they plan the date or are asked out on one, you probably know at least one person who, when asked how their date went, always respond, "So fun!" And it's not just a matter of being outgoing or sociable — there are a few Myers-Briggs personality types whose fun first dates can't be beat, and if you aren't one of them, then you should probably arrange a date with one ASAP.

Don't get me wrong — all MBTI personality types are capable of having totally awesome first dates. Some personalities are just more likely to spend the night laughing with a date rather than checking their breath or checking the time all night. Just as there are certain Myer-Briggs personalities who are blessed in bed, others are gifted at nailing first dates (and, as a result, are pretty likely to get a second date). Not sure what your personality type is? Take the test to find out. You might just be an expert when it comes to having fun first dates and not even know it.

ESFP (The Entertainer) Shutterstock This probably shouldn't come as a surprise based on the name, but when you date an Entertainer, you're guaranteed a night of laughs. Known for being outgoing and personable, ESFPs are sometimes prone to stealing the spotlight, but when they're around, nothing is ever boring. Rather than believing in a slow burn, Entertainers love to start new relationships off with a bang, which means that first dates often involve spontaneity and unpredictability. For them, fun and originality are priorities, so you're more likely to go paragliding than out to dinner on a first date with these types. As long as they can keep themselves from dominating the conversation too much, a date with an Entertainer is one you won't soon forget.

ESTP (The Entrepreneur) Like Entertainers, Entrepreneurs love to be the center of attention. However, while Entertainers rely on empathy and perception to keep a date engaged, ESTPs rely more on logic and initiative. Enthusiastic and a bit unpredictable, people with this personality type have an insatiable desire to take action. If asked for first date suggestions, they're sure to provide a dozen ideas off the top of their head, all of them being more fun than the last. While it's hard to get an Entrepreneur to sit still for long, people who go on a date with one will usually find that their boundless energy is pretty infectious. ESTPs are natural leaders, and with their unexpected combination of boldness and practicality, they know exactly how to create an memorable date.

ENTP (The Debater) Shutterstock Top-notch conversational skills are key when it comes to a successful first date, and it's hard to beat the skill of a Debater. With their quick wit and impressive knowledge base, ENTPs can usually talk about anything and everything — and they're never afraid to challenge you either, which makes for dynamic and riveting conversations (as long as Debaters don't get too argumentative). Debaters are also known for being innovators, so when it comes to proposing a fun date idea, you can always rely on them to suggest something totally unique. People with this personality type love planning surprises and exposing others to new and exciting experiences, and as long as their date is game, they'll offer both an original activity and engaging conversation — what more could you want from a date?