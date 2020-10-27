3 Last-Minute 'Schitt's Creek' Couple's Costumes That Are Simply The Best

Scrambling to find a couple's costume for Halloween? Have no fear — Schitt's Creek is here. With so many iconic looks throughout the six seasons, putting together a last-minute Schitt's Creek couple's costume is easier than you may think. You may even be able to find potential costumes for Schitt's Creek characters in your closet (though you probably don't have a wig collection quite as extensive as Moira Rose's). If you and your boo still don't have any ideas for Oct. 31, then one of these easy Schitt's Creek looks may be simply the best option for you two.

Perhaps you want to channel Alexis Rose's boho-chic style. Maybe you want to take on one of David Rose's high-fashion punk-rock ensembles. Personally, I'd like to try my hand at one of Moira's totally eclectic fashion choices. Whether you're looking to arrange an outfit from items you already own or are willing to invest in some new ones, I've come up with some Schitt's Creek costumes you can put together by Halloween. (My fellow procrastinators and I thank you for your service, Amazon Prime.) I guarantee no one will say, "Ew, David!" if you go with one of these clever couple's costumes.