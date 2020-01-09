There's something magical that happens when you and your date both happen to laugh at the same thing — it's an instant spark And if you're looking for the funniest Myers-Briggs personality types to date, it's worth noting that those with an Intuitive or Perceiving preference have some serious skills for making people laugh. Why? Because the Intuitive trait means you look for the deeper meaning (and humor) in everyday things, and Perceivers tend to be less cautious and more open-minded.

It's important to note that sense of humor is a subjective thing, and what makes one person chuckle might not have the same effect on another. So, ultimately, it's all about finding someone who happens to share your same definition of what's hilarious. That said, certain types tend to have a consistently comedic perspective on things, and a knack for finding humor in almost any situation.

Laughter is not only a natural de-stressor that can ease the tension on a date, but it also serves as a phenomenal compatibility test, and a way to find common ground in how you view the world. And if you date one of following types, you can skip the core workout because these Myers-Briggs personalities will have you giggling 24/7.

ESFP Shutterstock It’s no surprise that the ESFP is a natural comedian — after all, this type has earned the nickname “The Entertainer.” ESFPs are naturally curious, social creatures, and they love being in the spotlight. Once they make you laugh, it only fuels their motivation to keep the show going. ESFPs are hyper observant, and this quality contributes to their comedic finesse. In picking up on the little nuances about how you behave, or what’s going on around them, they can find and exploit the humor in things that might have gone unnoticed by others. Energetic, talkative, and playful, they can turn almost any situation into a good time. And thanks to their sharp wit, the ESFP is bound to have you ROTFL at some point.

ENTP This personality type’s superpower when it comes to comedy is their rich knowledge on a wide range of subjects. From politics and sports to science and the arts, their insight into a wide range of current topics allows them to infuse some levity into even the most serious discussions. Certainly, their confidence and charisma also come in handy for delivering a humorous comment or story. The ENTP is truly an out-of-the-box quick thinker, which means they can instantly come up with hilarious comebacks on the spot. The Debater is also a non-conformist through and through, so they’ll likely have you in stitches when they’re poking fun at social customs and traditions. Fun fact: Both Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen are supposedly ENTPs. So, it’s safe to say that this personality type is born to push boundaries — and crack you up in the process.