At the beginning of a relationship, it's easy to get carried away with the excitement that comes with fostering a new romantic connection. Oftentimes, without even realizing it, people overlook the red flags that could mean a new relationship doesn't have what it takes to blossom into something long term. That's why knowing the early signs your relationship might not work out can bring into focus problem areas that should be confronted sooner rather than later. This way, if you're on different pages, there's still time to go your separate ways without investing time, energy, and resources into a relationship that's already on shaky ground.

To better understand whether your new relationship could get rocky, I spoke to NYC-based relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter. According to Winter, the best way to evaluate long term sustainability is to understand the difference between "potential" and "actualization." "Relationship potential is different than relationship actualization," Winter tells Elite Daily. "Establishing a viable connection is step one in the process. Focusing on one partner is the second part, which reveals whether they have the needed skill set for partnership." Once you're exclusive, it will become clear if the "potential" can be actualized into a serious relationship. So, here are some signs it could be time to pump the breaks.

1. You bicker a lot. Thais Ramos Varela/Stocksy "If you're bickering with each other early on, it's not going to mellow out later," says Winter. "If anything, the bickering augments over time. And when there's an emotional investment, peoples' feelings tend to get hurt far more easily." Although there's nothing wrong with having disagreements, if you're rarely on the same page, this could be a sign that you're not compatible.

2. They're unreliable. Few things can put a damper on the honeymoon phase like dating someone who you can't count on to show up. "If your date cancels plans early on, doesn't return text messages, or keeps showing up late — it's not going to be better later on," warns Winter. "This is a behavioral trait that shows lack of respect."

3. You don't feel like a priority. Kelly Knox/Stocksy Feeling like your partner places you high on their priority list is key. Even though they might not be able to put you first every single time, they should be making a consistent effort to ensure that you feel important. "If your date doesn't make you feel like a priority early on, it's not going to get better with time," says Winter.