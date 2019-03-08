28 St. Patrick's Day 2019 Captions For Instagram & The Lucky Charms In Your Life

Here's a question for you: When you think of luck, what comes to mind? For me, I think about the contestants on game shows. They answer questions, solve puzzles, and cross their fingers that the wheel lands somewhere other than "bankrupt." Sometimes, they win a trip to a tropical place or a brand new car — totally by chance. I also think about rainbows, pots of gold, and four-leaf clovers. Those are your more typical symbols of luck, that get celebrated every year on March 17. But, I don't have to tell you that, because you're already looking for St. Patrick's Day 2019 captions for Instagram and the lucky charms in your life.

You see, although Thanksgiving is supposed to be the holiday when you refelct on your life and all the wonderful things in it, you wake up every morning with a grateful heart. You may take a few moments while you're sipping your cold brew to thank the universe for your supportive friends and family. (What would you do without them?) You give the planets a thumbs up for all the trips you've taken and the hilarious memories you've made, too.

Yes, you're living your dreams and your very best life, and you never want it to seem like you don't appreciate the people, places, and things you've been able to experience. I completely understand, and that's what I think you should celebrate all the luck that's been brought into your corner of the world this St. Patrick's Day.

I think you should wear a bunch of green (If you don't, you'll get pinched!), head to lively parades in your city or hometown, and dance in local pubs with your best friends (if you're 21 or up). Then, at the end of the day when all of the festivities are coming to a close, I think you should post a picture on social media with one of these 28 captions for St. Patrick's Day. It'll send that luck and good fortune right back out into the world, and show your followers that you really love your lucky charms.

1. "You don't need luck when you have friends like these."

2. "Shake your shamrocks."

3. "Zero lucks given on St. Patrick's Day."

4. "The leprechauns made me do it."

5. "Take a pitcher. It'll last longer."

6. "The paddy doesn't start until I walk in."

7. "You totally shamrock my world."

8. "You're the cutest clover in the patch."

9. "Making wishes on every four-leaf clover I find."

10. "Enjoy every moment on St. Patrick's Day."

11. "Shamrockin' and rollin'."

12. "I'll never get clover St. Patrick's Day."

13. "Cheers for beers."

14. "See you later! Going to Dublin for St. Patrick's Day."

15. "You're my lucky charm."

16. "OK, but first St. Patrick's Day."

17. "Just a bunch of leprechauns in training."

18. "So, when do the shenanigans start?"

19. "Happy, going to paddy, and lucky."

20. "Irish you were here."

21. "St. Patrick's Day is a brew-tiful holiday."

22. "I'll never get clover how much I love you."

23. "We're looking pitcher-perfect in green."

24. "Irish it was always St. Patrick's Day."

25. "I be-leaf in the clovers and magic of St. Patrick's Day."

26. "Don't worry, beer happy."

27. "We like to paddy."

28. "Wear green or get pinched."

In addition to these captions and a green outfit that's totally pitcher-perfect, make sure that you prep for St. Patrick's Day by downloading the best editing apps onto your phone. These are the ones that will make your clover headband stand out, and your lucky charms — aka, your best friends, significant other, family members, cats, whatever they may be — look as festive as ever.