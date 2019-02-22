28 Instagram Captions For Iceland & Falling In Love One Waterfall At A Time

Let's face it: Your wanderlust is going strong. Traveling isn't just something you do once a year when you have a few extra vacation days. It's not heading to the airport because you have to go someplace for business purposes, either. It's your greatest passion — a, dare I say, hobby that's completely changed you as a person. Since the very first time you packed your suitcase and adventured to where the WiFi's weak, you've been in love with seeing the world. And now, you're in need of some Instagram captions for Iceland, because you're ready to explore the waterfalls and breathtaking sites.

This destination may have been added to your bucket list recently, because you've heard incredible things about it. Your best friends or coworkers may have told you that The Blue Lagoon is downright magical, and the perfect spot for treating yourself to some new memories. You've heard that the waterfalls and glaciers are worth hiking to, because you'll see all kinds of wildlife and stunning landscapes that'll take your breath away. You've also heard that cities like Reykjavik are otherworldly.

Where do you even begin? Well, you should start your itinerary off like you would with any other trip. Figure out where you want to stay, like a cute Airbnb that's centrally-located or a hotel that has complimentary breakfast in the mornings. Then, look into excursions and transportation to the coolest sites this country has to offer, like Skógafoss and Jökulsárlón. Those excursions are what will make their way onto the 'Gram.

Personally, I've never gone on a cold weather trip. But, I can tell you from my own experience and knowledge of living in New England, that packing lots of layers and water-resistant gear is a good idea. Oh, and be sure to prep yourself and your social media, and grab one of these 28 captions for Iceland before you go. This trip is going to be snow much fun — I can feel it!

1. "Dear, Iceland. You're the coolest."

2. "Iceland is a different version of paradise."

3. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

4. "Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls." — Troye Sivan, "YOUTH"

5. "Catching flights, snowflakes on my tongue, and feelings for the world."

6. "Falling in love with Iceland, one waterfall at a time."

7. "I'm chasing waterfalls. Don't tell TLC, please!"

8. "Love is soaking in The Blue Lagoon with your best friends."

9. "Change your attitude. Find a new altitude."

10. "Iceland, Iceland, baby."

11. "I followed my heart and it led me to Iceland."

12. "Sugar, spice, and everything Iceland."

13. "Taking a plunge with my passport."

14. "Hiking to these waterfalls was snow laughing matter."

15. "Wandered to the country with hot choclate weather."

16. "Here's the hot tea on Iceland: It's beautiful, but cold."

17. "Find me where the waterfalls are."

18. "Love her but leave her wild." — Atticus

19. "Be right back. I'm chasing waterfalls and lagoons."

20. "The earth has music for those who listen." — Shakespeare

21. "Breathing dreams like air." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

22. "BRB, exploring Iceland for a while."

23. "You will reach your destination even though you travel slowly." — Icelandic Proverb

24. "It's not all sunshine and rainbows, but a good amount of it actually is."

25. "Try to be a rainbow in someone's cloud." — Maya Angelou

26. "Wanderlust and waterfalls."

27. "I've got a crush on Iceland."

28. "Smitten with Iceland."

After coming home from this adventurous week or so in Iceland, you'll likely feel inspired to plan other trips. You may want to take an arctic cruise with your best friends, or explore Norway and Sweden. I would highly recommend doing it all, and checking off as much as possible on your bucket list. Paradise doesn't necessarily have to be tropical, and you're about to experience that first-hand in the land of waterfalls, rainbows, and lagoons — in Iceland.