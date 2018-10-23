There's nothing more bootiful on Halloween night than the glow of the moonlight. Well, that and your nails. About a week before, you go to your local salon, or pick up a new polish at the store. Some years, you've gone for something gold and sparkly to match the pumpkins on your front step. Other years, you've gone for a dark shade of green or black, to blend in with the night. Now, it's that time of the year again, and you're planning on going all out with your look. Girl, you need some Instagram captions for Halloween nail art, because those cute little ghosts on your index fingers can't go unnoticed.

Sure, you could paint your nails purple and orange, in the spirit of the season. But, it's so much more fun (and challenging) to cover your claws in spiderwebs. You track down the skinniest brushes, and look on Pinterest for some extra inspiration. Let's be honest: It takes a couple of tries to recreate that picture just right on your own nails. You figure it out, though, and realize that the time you spent is totally worth it, because you're left with artwork that deserves to be on the 'Gram.

Like getting a new haircut, a fresh coat on your nails means that you have to post a picture. Otherwise, it didn't really happen. Those are the rules, from what I know. You need to keep your followers up-to-date on your latest look, and how you're getting involved in the festivities. Not to mention, their comments are always sweet and make you feel like a pro. *Cue the blushing and heart emojis.* (Honestly, you couldn't draw that ghost or witch hat that perfectly again if you tried. But, they don't need to know that. )

That's why you need to throw your fingers up on the feed right now. Don't waste another second, because you never know when one is going to decide to chip. (Ugh, even thinking about that moment makes you want to cringe. Can't nail polish just last forever?)

Now all you have to do is pick out one of these #captions for nail art. Those cute little ghosts aren't going to wait around for eternity — they're not vampires, after all.

1. "Just my claws and some cobwebs." — Unknown

2. "Talk to the ghosts on my nails." — Unknown

3. "Good women can be wild too." — r.h. Sin

4. "All my flowers grew back as thorns." — Taylor Swift, "Call It What You Want"

5. "Always match your shoes to your horns, and your nails to your mood." — Unknown

6. "You're never fully dressed without a good manicure." — Essie

7. "My costume might not be perfect, but my nails can be." — Unknown

8. "I believe in manicures." — Audrey Hepburn

9. "My nails are on point, just like the devil's horns." — Unknown

10. "Aren't these claws just spook-tacular?" — Unknown

11. "The only thing dressing up this spooky season is my nails." — Unknown

12. "Sorry, I was busy waiting for my spooky nails to dry." — Unknown

13. "Pumpkin patches and pampering yourself." — Unknown

14. "Your manicure's too sparkly. Said no one ever." — Unknown

15. "Slip into something more colorful." — Essie

16. "When in doubt, wear red." — Bill Blass

17. "These nails put the boo in boo-tiful." — Unknown

18. "The key to cute nails? Tell yourself you pump-can do it!" — Unknown

19. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

20. "Hocus pocus, Halloween nails, and chill." — Unknown

21. "Break out the sweaters and the dark-colored nail polishes." — Unknown

22. "Trick or treat yo' self." — Unknown

23. "Leaf it to me to spend hours painting my nails." — Unknown

24. "Well hello, October and my fall nails." — Unknown

25. "Never met a pumpkin or a nail polish I didn't like." — Unknown

26. "Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends." — Kate Spade

27. "Don't be eye candy, be soul food." — Unknown

28. "These claws are made for picking out candy bars." — Unknown

When all is said and done, you might get a few messages in your inbox saying, "So cool! How did you do this?" Don't be afraid to share your skills a little bit and spread that spooky season love.

What honestly makes this time of the year so great is being able to spend it with other people, rewatching your favorite old television shows, and having scary movie marathons. You and your best friends go and get your nails done all together, and plan a group costume, too. On the night of Halloween, you'll walk into the party feelin' festive and ready to take on the world. Did I mention that you're going as a bunch of girl bosses? With nails and ambition like yours, girl, you don't even need a costume.