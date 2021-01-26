You don't need fairy wings in order to give your feed a mystical vibe. As a matter of fact, Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga, which is the live-action adaption of Winx Club, will provide you with all the magical inspiration you need to create some fresh content. Channel your best modern fairy-inspired look for a few fiery selfies. When paired with any of these Fate: The Winx Saga quotes for Instagram captions, your followers are sure to be enchanted.

The students in Fate: The Winx Saga find a balance between life in boarding school and dealing with magical powers. So, how cool would it be to transport yourself to Alfea by taking some fairy-themed pics of your own? For instance, you can don a red leather jacket and matching boots to symbolize Bloom's element of fire. Or, if Terra is your fairy icon, take a photo surrounded by foliage and flowers to show off your earthy element. You could also get creative in a coordinating blue cardigan and skirt while pouring a pitcher of water to represent Aisha's fairy ability to control water.

It's time to create some of your own fire with these Fate: The Winx Saga quotes for Instagram captions. Your followers and fans of the show will be completely spellbound with your feed. You might even inspire them to try their own Winx look and start to spread some fairy magic.

Netflix

1. "You're overcommitted." — Sky

2. "So presumptuous. You must be a fairy." — Sky

3. "Alfea's graduates have ruled realms." — Farah Dowling

4. "What realm are you from?" — Sky

5. "I am a fairy." — Bloom

6. "There's just something about her." — Sky

7. "Standing in a courtyard at a college full of fairies." — Sky

8. "When things are kept private their benefits aren't fully appreciated." — Terra

9. "Don't suppose this place has a pool?" — Aisha

10. "Smitten after one chat?" — Riven

11. "People expect you to wear multiple outfits a day?" — Bloom

12. "You are so lost." — Sky

13. "That explains the lies, then." — Aisha

Netflix

14. "Fairy magic is linked to emotion." — Stella

15. "Shocker... a fairy called Terra who likes plants." — Terra

16. "You're not from the Otherworld?" — Sky

17. "Do you want a succulent?" — Terra

18. "The stronger the emotion, the stronger the magic." — Stella

19. "The fairy hall is that way." — Sky

20. "Twice a day, every day. You weren't kidding." — Musa

21. "Sometimes being a fairy means you have to deal with sh*t." — Aisha

22. "This world isn't safe." — Farah Dowling

23. "You have zero control over your magic." — Aisha

24. "You focus, you learn, you grow. Eventually, the answers will come." — Farah Dowling

25. "Thank you everyone else for... nothing." — Stella

26. "We are not harmless." — Terra

27. "You're a Changeling." — Aisha

28. "I've done magic once in my life." — Bloom