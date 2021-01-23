The long-awaited live-action adaptation of Winx Club is finally on Netflix and with it came a lot of changes to the original story. While some of the deviations from the beloved kids' series has fans a little ticked off, there's still a lot to love about the new show. Case in point: the songs on Fate: The Winx Saga's Season 1 soundtrack, which perfectly highlight the new series' darker but still quite magical tone.

The new series, which hit Netflix on Jan. 22, retells the story of the fairies at Alfea Academy in a modern, more mature way. Where the original 2000s-era Italian cartoon was colorful and fun, Winx Saga is moody and a little scary, with steamy hookups and gory deaths.

Fans have certainly noticed the drastic differences, calling out the new series for making changes like taking away the fairies' wings and omitting characters from the Season 1 storyline. But viewers can't seem to find much to dislike about the music featured in the new episodes. The songs, which mostly fall into the categories of pop or electronic, pull off a nice balance for Winx Saga — mirroring the new show's edgier vibe while bringing in the twinkly brightness of its source material.

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 1, Episode 1 Songs

"Kids In The Corner" - Amber Van Day

"The Fool" - Overcoats

"We Appreciate Power" - Grimes

"Never Let You Go" - Georgia

"Physical" - Dua Lipa

"Heaven" - Pumarosa

"Subcutaneous Phat" - The Desert Sessions

"In For The Kill" (Skream Remix) - La Roux

"Adeline" - alt-J

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 1, Episode 2 Songs

"High Tide" - Lemolo

"Forever & Ever More" - Nothing But Thieves

"Seven" - Just Mustard

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 1, Episode 3 Songs

"Silvering" - Lone Lady

"You're the One" - Kaytranada

"All That Matters" - Hannah Mary Peel

"Tonight" - Kesha

"Never Come Back" - Caribou

"Barefoot in the Park" - James Blake feat. Rosalía

"Pretty Waste" - Bones

"Borderline" - Tame Impala

"Hot Pink" - Lets Eat Grandma

"Make It Happen" - Playgroup

"Lower Your Eyelids To Die With The Sun" - M83

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 1, Episode 4 Songs

"Only A Game" - White Hex

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 1, Episode 5 Songs

"Sudden Desire" - Hayley Nichole Williams

"Trick Pony" - Charlotte Gainsbourg

"If You Wait" - London Grammar

"Running Mate" - Lemolo

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 1, Episode 6 Songs

"A Moment Apart" - Odesza

"Swansea" - Lemolo

"Come Home" - Pip Blom

"Carry You" - Novo Amor

"Teach Me To Fight" - Yonaka

Fate: The Winx Saga is now streaming on Netflix.