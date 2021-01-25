Fans of Nickelodeon's The Winx Club have been looking forward to Netflix's live-action, grown-up version of the world of the Alfea College for Fairies. Creator Iginio Straffi has been rumored to have pushed for a non-animated series ever since the series was picked up by the Viacom-owned kid's network in 2011. But the series that arrived was darker than anyone could have imagined. Moreover, the cliffhanger left fans on the edge of their seats. Viewers need to know, will Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga get a Season 2?

Warning: Spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 follow. Like the original cartoon, Fate: The Winx Saga centers around Bloom, a California girl who learns at the start of the series she's not human but fairy. She is a changeling, a child of fairy parents left in exchange for a kidnapped human child. Such a discovery at 16 would be enough to drive anyone to a therapist (human or magical). Instead, Bloom goes to a magic school, Alfea, where she and her fellow fairies learn how to use their powers under headmistress Farah Dowling.

But Bloom's story, it turns out, is even more complicated than it first seems. She's a fire fairy, and her abilities are far more potent than your average fire wielder. She can defeat "the Burned Ones," fairy versions of zombies.

Though Burned Ones haven't been seen for years, the former headmistress of Alfea, Rosalind, knows they will return. Farah has locked away Rosalind for years due to crimes she committed, including the genocide of Bloom's hometown. But what neither Farah nor Bloom knows is Rosalind hid Bloom with her human family to ensure the girl grew up safely away from anyone who might harm her. It is also hinted that Bloom's abilities will be needed for an even more significant threat, which viewers haven't seen yet.

But Bloom doesn't want to be a soldier. She's an intellectual, someone who pursues knowledge for its own sake, not as a weapon. Moreover, Rosalind is a complicated figure who has been doing evil things in the name of the ends justifying the means, including ordering the murder of the villagers of Aster Dale, Bloom's ancestral home. She did that because the town had been infiltrated by humans who want to steal fairy magic, known as Blood Witches. But most believed she was ordering the slaughter of innocents.

When the series ends, Bloom and her friends return from a trip to California to discover Rosalind has staged a coup. She's taken over the school and is turning it into a military academy to prepare for war. Will Bloom become a good little soldier at the new school? Or will Rosalind's ruthless ways doom her plan, as Bloom and her friends fight back?

Netflix has not yet said if Fate: The Winx Saga will get a second season. The streamer is not in the habit of canceling shows after only one go-round, but some underperformers (like Everything Sucks and Tuca & Bernie) have gotten the hook early. It remains to be seen if Winx Club fans turned out in force enough for the new series to get renewed or not.