When it comes to creating the perfect fantasy story, a few major components are needed: a relatable hero, a whole lot of magic, and a mystery that needs solving. In Fate: The Winx Saga, Rosalind is a character you're probably trying to wrap your head around. Just like the main character, Bloom, there's a good chance the elusive Rosalind is still leaving you mystified.

Fate: The Winx Saga just dropped on Netflix on Jan. 22, 2021, and thanks to its interesting premise, stunning characters, and heaping amount of fairy dust, it already has fans buzzing. If the show's name sounds familiar, that's probably because you caught its inspiration on Nickelodeon a few years ago. Winx Club was originally an Italian animated series that ran for four years in the early 2000s. In 2011, it was picked up by Nickelodeon, where it ran for eight seasons.

The new Netflix series follows Bloom (played by Abigail Cowen from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), a fire fairy who recently discovered her powers after a tragic accident. In an attempt to harness her skills, she heads to the Otherworld and enrolls in the distinguished Alfea Academy. It's there that she meets her roommates/future besties and learns the secret about her hidden past.

Jonathan Hession/NETFLIX

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga follow. It's not even until Episode 3 of Season 1 that fans meet Rosalind, but the seeds of her importance were planted from the start. In the first episode, Bloom discovered she was a Changeling (a fairy baby who was secretly swapped out with a human baby at birth to cause chaos in the human world), but she didn't have any answers as to why she was switched out or who her real parents are. Then, in Episode 3, Bloom had a vision and saw Rosalind's face. That's when she started looking in the school's history books for information, and eventually learned the woman in her vision's name was Rosalind.

Bloom then confronted Miss Dowling, who explained Rosalind was Alfea's previous headmistress and she died. After Bloom talked with fellow student Beatrix, however, she realized Miss Dowling lied and Rosalind was alive. Bloom then teamed up with Beatrix (who, yeah, is certifiably bad) to break Rosalind out of captivity. After doing so, Bloom learned Rosalind burned down the city where her real parents lived in an effort to get rid of all non-fairy magic...

... except they weren't her real parents. The town was full of "blood witches," and since Bloom is so powerful, the witches stole her when she was a baby. Rosalind then apparently rescued Bloom and placed her in the care of humans. And while it seems like Rosalind might be on Bloom's side, the truth is not so clear. It was revealed Rosalind released the Unburned Ones into the Otherworld, and in the final few seconds of the Season 1 finale, she killed Miss Dowling.

So, yeah. Rosalind has a lot of explaining to do, should Netflix continue the magic and renew Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season.

Fate: The Winx Saga is streaming now on Netflix.