It was a banner year for Netflix in 2020, with some of the biggest hits the streamer's ever put out. As the streaming industry leader, Netflix rolls into 2021 riding high, with almost 200 million subscribers. Naturally, to launch a brand new year requires some kickass content, and Netflix is providing with another massive group of releases. So, what's coming to Netflix in January 2021? Let's get to it.

Netflix is kicking off the new year with actual kicks as Cobra Kai Season 3 rolls into the dojo. The series, which was initially a YouTube Original, transferred both Seasons 1 and 2 over to the popular streaming service in mid-2020, where it fared very well. The third season, the first under the Netflix banner, will join them for another round of the competition.

But that's only the tip of the iceberg. January will also bring Netflix's adaptation of Fate: The Winx Saga, a teen-oriented fantasy series adventure. New seasons of series like Disenchantment and Carmen Sandiego are set to arrive, as well as reality competition favorites like Blown Away and ¡Nailed It! México, which will turn up mid-month. Plus, there are new movies, including Outside the Wire, The White Tiger, and Penguin Bloom, the latter of which arrives at the end of the month.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in January 2021:

Jan. 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix Original)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (Netflix Documentary)

Monarca: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Netflix Film)

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can't Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film)

Jan. 5

Gabby's Dollhouse (Netflix Family)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words (Netflix Original)

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (Netflix Film)

Surviving Death (Netflix Documentary)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix Film)

Jan. 8

Charming (Netflix Film)

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Lupin (Netflix Original)

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Netflix Family)

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix Documentary)

Stuck Apart (Azizler) (Netflix Film)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix Documentary)

The Intouchables

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 15

Bling Empire (Netflix Original)

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Disenchantment: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (Netflix Film)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (Netflix Original)

Sightless

Spycraft (Netflix Original)

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Busted!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (Netflix Family)

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (Netflix Film)

The White Tiger (Netflix Film)

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Film)

The Dig (Netflix Film)

Finding 'Ohana (Netflix Film)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 31

Fatima

Jan. TBD