We can all use a little magic right now, and Netflix is here to provide it with the upcoming Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga. The new show tells the story of a bunch of teen fairies at boarding school, promising not only a fantasy adventure, but also plenty of steamy drama.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of Winx Club, an Italian animated series that aired 2004-2009 and then was revived on Nickelodeon in 2011 and ran for eight years. The Netflix version of the show takes a much darker twist on the bright, neon-hued animated Winx Club. But, this is a "saga," after all, Vampire Diaries writer Brian Young created it, so fans can expect these fairies to experience a few more dramatic ups and downs than their animated counterparts.

In the new series, Bloom (played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Abigail Cowen) discovers she's a fairy when she's able to harness the power of fire in her hands. She gets whisked away to Alfea Academy in the Otherworld, where she meets and befriends other fairies like her — and has to face off against some evil forces. Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's latest fantasy drama series.

Fate: The Winx Saga Release Date

On Dec. 10, Netflix announced that all six episodes of the series will drop on Jan. 22, 2021.

Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer

The official trailer for the series shows Bloom discovering her powers before she heads off to Alfea, where she meets the rest of her fairy friends. "Bloom has the potential to be one of the most powerful fairies the world has ever known," someone says as images flash of all the fairies harnessing their elemental powers. The imposing text in the trailer tells audiences, "Channel your element. Change your fate."

Fate: The Winx Saga Plot

The official synopsis for Fate: The Winx Saga reads:

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Fate: The Winx Saga Cast

In addition to Cowen as Bloom, the main cast of the series includes Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, and Jacob Dudman as Sam. Eve Best, Robert James-Collier, Josh Cowdery, Alex Macqueen, and Eva Birthistle also star in the series.