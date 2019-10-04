28 Cute Captions For Suitcase Pics & Showing Off Your Travel Style

Whether you're a frequent or occasional traveler, you can't go anywhere without your suitcase. Next to your best friends, it's your go-to buddy when you need to navigate an airport or head to a nearby city for a weekend getaway. TBH, you don't know what you'd do without its spacious pockets and brightly-colored luggage tag. You're probably thinking, "It's about time to gather some cute captions for suitcase pics," and show off your travel style on the 'Gram.

I couldn't agree more, because like the trendy sneakers and fringe jeans you wear on the reg, your travel style is a glimpse into your personality. When you're standing in line to grab a chicken caesar wrap and a bottle of water at the food court in the airport, it may tell fellow travelers that you're prepared for adventure, or totally hyped to check into your luxe hotel, pour yourself a glass of wine, and straight-up relax.

Just think about all the times you were waiting to board a flight and saw a group of friends rocking tropical-printed shirts. In that moment, you may have thought they were headed to an island. Like those shirts, your suitcase or carry-on bag is part of your entire look. That's why I also think it's time to scroll through these cute captions for suitcase pics and make a wanderlust-y post on the 'Gram.

1. "I like this one. It suit(case)s me."

2. "This traveler is going places."

3. "Let's go everywhere."

4. "On my way to unknown things."

5. "All you need is a suitcase."

6. "Doing this sweet thing called traveling."

7. "Thank u, next destination."

8. "Overpacking is what I do best."

9. "All she does is travel, travel, travel."

10. "My wanderlust made me do it."

11. "Never met an adventure I didn't like."

12. "Suitcases > carry-on bags."

13. "Sorry for what I said when I was packing my suitcase."

14. "TBH, my best friend is my suitcase."

15. "Always have a suitcase packed in case adventure shows up."

16. "More than ready for take-off."

17. "Lugging around a ton of memories."

18. "Adventure is what happens while you scroll through Instagram."

19. "It'll be magical if my suitcase is under the weight limit."

20. "In my experience, most adventures start with a good suitcase."

21. "Taking all of my clothes wherever I go."

22. "Do you want to come? I think you'd fit in my suitcase!"

23. "Stress doesn't really go with my travel style."

24. "So, this is me and my suitcase."

25. "Dear, suitcase. Let's not get lost."

26. "Time to rock 'n roll my suitcase to the gate."

27. "Rolling with it."

28. "Snacks, passport, suitcase."

Aside from a few captions, you should also gather up the best hacks and little tricks for packing your suitcase. Whether you're taking a weekend trip to New England during the fall or jet-setting to Europe, it's necessary that you only bring what you actually need.

So, here are my suggestions: Make piles on your bed of all the clothes and electronics you want to bring, and then challenge yourself to take a few items out from each. After filling up your suitcase, make sure there's a little room left for souvenirs before tossing out a few more items and then zipping the suitcase shut. Keep your camera, a few beauty products that are in line with the TSA regulations, and a charger in your carry-on bag. Then, bon voyage.