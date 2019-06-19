If you're a frequent traveler — or even if you're not — one of the biggest questions on every trip you take is what you're going to wear when you're in transit. That is, what are the best clothes to travel in when you're on the plane, bus, train, or car that's taking you to and from your destination? You want to be comfortable enough to sleep and relax, especially if you're going on a long flight, but you also want to look chic. It's an endless struggle of balance.

With over 30 flights under my belt in 2019 alone, I like to think I've figured out the best formula for the perfect travel outfits, depending on what kind of vibe you're feeling. You can throw on the "not quite PJs" outfit for the days when you want to keep it cozy, or the "bougie AF" outfit for when you get that upgrade to business class. Regardless of the occasion, you're sure to find the perfect 'fit for your all of your travel needs on this list.

So, whether you're about to catch some sleep on the plane, or you're ready to hit the ground running once you land at your destination, you'll be able to find the perfect outfit for you on this list. Happy shopping, and bon voyage!

1. The Essential Jumpsuit Z Supply In my opinion, there's no better article of clothing you can own than the perfect jumpsuit. Jumpsuits allow you to put together an entire outfit with just one piece. They have the option to be both dressed up or down, depending on how you accessorize, and the best part is, they're usually super comfy. I own this exact jumpsuit from Z Supply, and it's one of my favorite things in my closet. I've traveled in it many times because of its ease and flowy-ness. I usually wear it unbelted so I can relax into ultimate lounge-y vibes, but I love that it can be dressed up if I need it to be. Pair it with a cute pair of sneaks, and you're good to snap the perfect travel OOTD pic. Get this flared jumpsuit from Z Supply for $69.

2. The Athleisure Look Outdoor Voices Wearing workout clothes as travel clothes is nothing new; gym clothes are often the comfiest and most casual things in your closet, and it only makes sense to wear your gear on the plane. But wearing athleisure doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style for comfort. These two pieces from Outdoor Voices are perfect for working out, because they're supporting and sweat-wicking, but they also double as perfect loungewear for a long plane ride. They'll keep you cool and comfortable while you sit, and you'll look ready to take on the trip — and your next workout — in the set. Snag the crop top for $55 and leggings for $85, both from Outdoor Voices.

3. The Outfit That's Perfect For Heading Out Right After Landing Urban Outfitters/Abercrombie More often than not, I've found that my travel days are also packed with activities. That is, I don't really have time to unwind at my hotel before I have to hit the ground running in my destination. That's where this "heading out" outfit comes into play. It's crucial to wear something that is not only comfortable for the plane, but also looks cute enough for you to wear upon arrival with little to no freshening up time. I own this sweater from Urban Outfitters, and let me tell you — it's one of the best purchases I've ever made. In fact, I love it so much, I'm always tempted to buy it in more colors. It's super soft, oversized, and looks chic in photos. It can be worn in a ton of different ways if you play around with the buttons, so I love its versatility. I don't travel in jeans very often, but if I have to, I won't wear any others than this skinny pair from Abercrombie. Even though they're skinny jeans, they're really stretchy and don't feel like they're pinching at my waistline. They also fit perfectly. 10/10 would recommend. Grab the sweater from Urban Outfitters for $39 and the jeans from Abercrombie for $78.

4. The Cozy Coordinating Set Joah Brown Let's face it: Long plane rides can be difficult, and all you want is to feel as comfortable as possible. Why not put on a set that feels like pajamas, but looks cute, too? These two pieces from Joah Brown make a perfect set for the traveler who wants to rock some serious loungewear vibes when they're traveling. The cropped sweatshirt is elevated by the off-the-shoulder neckline, and the raw hem gives it a little edge. Biker and sweat shorts are back in, and what better way to rock the trend than in a matching set? This pair is made from terry cloth so you can feel perfectly cozy. Buy the sweatshirt for $118 and the shorts for $74, both from Joah Brown.

5. The Bougie AF Dress Madewell Nothing feels more luxe than when I wear an awesome dress on the plane. I walk with a different kind of confidence, and I feel like I deserve to be sitting in a first class seat (even though my booty is back in economy). This gorgeous slip dress from Madewell is perfect for travel, because it's so chic and sophisticated, but super comfortable as well. It has a loose fit, and the silk feels luxe but still cozy. You can layer a sweater over it for longer plane rides, or put on a pair of sky-high booties to really take it to the next bougie level. Plus, the light lilac color is perfect for year-round travel. Buy the dress from Madewell for $158.