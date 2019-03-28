28 Creative Coachella Captions, Because It's Almost Time For Dancing In The Desert

It's festival season, people! I know, it seems like just yesterday you were ordering extra Polaroid frames and bohemian outfits online. It seems like you just put away your fanny packs, and got the glitter out of your braids. But, it's time to once again embrace the energy and atmosphere that only music could create. It's time to purchase your golden ticket, make plans to spend a weekend in California, and watch your favorite artists perform on stages for thousands of people. Most importantly, it's time to gather up some creative Coachella captions, because you'll be dancing in the desert within the blink of an eye.

Now, full disclosure, I've never actually been to Coachella. *Cue the gasps.* There has been years where I've scoped out the lineup and said to myself, "This is the year that I take a picture with the iconic Ferris wheel!" Something always seems to come up, though, and I'm stuck watching video clips on Instagram. Instead of researching the latest trends and outfit ideas, and purchasing sunnies that are in style for the shows, I live vicariously through the influencers who attend all the exclusive parties.

One day, I'll actually get there, right? Right. I know this because, this year, you're finally living out your own music festival dreams and heading out into the desert. You're piling into a car with your best friends and driving to the West Coast for a weekend of music, carnival rides, and making memories. Don't forget to post your good vibes on the 'Gram with one of these 28 captions, OK?

1. "I found magic and music in the desert."

2. "Vacation vibes only."

3. "Vibin' and thrivin'."

4. "Too much glitter, said no one ever."

5. "Welcome to Coachella."

6. "Camping hair, don't care."

7. "This is where I feel alive."

8. "In a golden state of mind."

9. "Sunsets and palm trees, please."

10. "Let's keep having little moments like this."

11. "Someone told me there's a girl out there, with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going to California"

12. "Always assume I'd rather be at Coachella."

13. "Life is the best party I've ever been invited to."

14. "Find me where the wild things are." — Alessia Cara, "Wild Things"

15. "Happiness comes in Coachella tickets."

16. "Sending my selfie to NASA, because I'm a star."

17. "Dream without fear, love without limits, and let your life sing its song." — Dilip Bathija

18. "She's sunshine mixed with a wildflower."

19. "Unless you're music, I don't want to listen to you."

20. "These are the moments you put your phone down for."

21. "Wander to where the WiFi is weak and the good vibes are strong."

22. "BRB. Asking the artists to play my favorite songs."

23. "Breathing dreams like air, and putting glitter in my hair."

24. "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty, "Wildflowers"

25. "This is why the West Coast is the best coast."

26. "Go above and Beyoncé."

27. "Peace, love, and desert dust."

28. "Be yourself, babe."

You've been on social media for a while now, so you know that a caption isn't the only thing you need before your weekend in the desert. You need some inspiration for your #content, too! Lucky for you, I have some ideas that I've been longing to try out and will gladly pass on to you.

First, throw up some peace signs with your best friends, and angle the lens so that there are palm trees and the Ferris wheel in the background. Take detail shots of your outfit, close-up selfies with the sunshine hitting your sunnies, and quicks snaps of you doing cartwheels amongst the crowd.

Last but not least, document your drive to the West Coast or where you're staying in the desert for the weekend. The social media world wants to see it all, because your followers are living vicariously through you and your amazing dance moves.