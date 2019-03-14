With Coachella weekend less than a month away and a slew of other similar sonic events right around the corner, it's time to start finessing your concert wardrobe. If you're in need of some festival outfit ideas, you've come to the right place. Thanks to the fact that Coachella makes for ace street style bait, photos of the best looks from the event each year are always available to peruse and get inspired by. Festival style truly is like no other thanks to the creativity that goes into it and the anything-goes approach many fans take, so dare to go all out this year and try something new

Because not everyone's festival style is all daisy chains and fringe (although boho cool will always be welcomed), the below outfit ideas span all tastes. Go minimal with cutoff shorts and a cool tee or find the perfect co-ord to stun from head to toe. Whatever your preference, just remember that the most important thing is that you feel comfortable and confident in the outfit you choose. Festivals are first and foremost about the music — you don't need any discomfort as you listen to the sweet, sweet sounds of your favorite artist.

Sheer Genius

Sheer dresses will always be cool for festivals, especially ones like Coachella that can get extremely, extremely warm. Pair them with shorts or briefs and a bralette underneath and you've got yourself the casual version of the celeb-favorite naked dress. This spring, all things netted are in, so rock the trend in dress form and you'll hold your own against even the most seasoned of street style stars.

Sporty Spice

Athleisure, but make it festival. Pair a cool crop top with sporty pants (motocross style or tear-offs are both great options) and accessorize with your favorite sneakers. You'll have a slightly '90s look that's effortlessly rad and you're guaranteed to stay comfortable all day. It's a win-win.

Keep It Casual

Do you prefer to stick to a simple outfit featuring denim shorts and a tee? I feel you, but simple doesn't have to mean boring. Tie dye is having a huge moment and it's kind of the perfect festival print, so why not find a technicolor tee to pair with your cutoffs and accessorize with some far out sunglasses to match?

Bohemian Dreaming

There's nothing like dancing to your favorite song in your favorite flowy maxi dress. Especially if Florence and the Machine are playing. Printed or plain, gauzy or cotton — whatever you prefer, just make sure it'll move with you.

Matchy, Matchy

Matching co-ords are the absolute easiest way to assemble a head-turning look that's all kinds of cohesive and bright. Whether you take it more playful with rainbow stripes or graphic prints, or you decide that refined florals are more your style, it's a trend that's sure to hit the mark. Pair it with a mini backpack or fanny pack for an extra festival-y feel.

Are you ready to hit the grounds?