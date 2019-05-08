28 Captions For Writing In The Sand That'll Speak To Your Summer Lovin' Soul

This morning, you woke up and realized one thing: Summer is, well, almost here. The air conditioning in your apartment has officially been turned on for the season, and your sandals and colorful flip flops are now at the front of your closet. You're not sure when or how it happened, but your schedule is already filled up with beach days, pool parties, and tropical-themed barbecues, too. You have to admit, though, you're feeling a little stressed and don't have a single clue why. Could it be because you haven't totally prepped your Instagram or gathered up captions for writing in the sand? I think so!

Let's be honest: You've been thinking about the messages and art projects you want to draw for the 'Gram. In the winter, the snow was falling outside of your window, and you were scrolling through images on social media looking for some #inspo. You pinned a few hearts, sun beams, and palm trees, knowing that you could easily recreate them in the sand. You also saved some beachy quotes that would be perfect for pairing with your drawing, like "I love you to the beach and back," and "Paradise found here."

Soon after, you purchased and downloaded the best preset packs for the summer and started messing around with the filters on your phone. You figured out how to use the dust and light leak effects, to make your pictures glow brighter than the sun on a July afternoon. It didn't cross your mind once that you also needed to prepare some captions for those pictures that'll speak to your summer lovin' soul.

Lucky for you, I've gathered up a bunch of words that I think will really make your message, art project, or lovely drawing stand out on social media. Thank me later, OK?

1. "Text me on my shell phone."

2. "Beach more, worry less."

3. "Good vibes happen near the tides."

4. "Paradise is anywhere you can write in the sand."

5. "All tangled up in the sun and sand."

6. "Some messages were made for the sea."

7. "Waves and writing in the sand for days."

8. "Sandy toes and a sun-kissed nose."

9. "Stay in your summer magic, babe."

10. "The writing in the sand will fade, but the memories will last forever."

11. "I don't need a tan. I need to write messages in the sand."

12. "Dear, beach. I think about you all the time."

13. "Meet me where the sky touches the sea." — Jennifer Donnelly

14. "Shell we write something in the sand?"

15. "Adding sand writing to my resume."

16. "Create your own sunshine."

17. "Swim, tan, create. Repeat."

18. "What you imagine, you create." — Buddha

19. "Paradise is here."

20. "Go with your creative flow."

21. "Writing in the sand is 100% my jam."

22. "I'm not an artist, but I'm a pro at writing in the sand."

23. "Head in the clouds, hands in the sand."

24. "Yes, I'm a mermaid. Thanks for asking."

25. "Beach lover since birth."

26. "90% happy, 10 % sandy."

27. "We dream in colors borrowed from the sea."

28. "Tropical vibes on."

Did you find a caption that brings out the summer vibes and good tides rushing through your soul? Sweet! Then you're prepared for all the fun-filled and sandy days that are to come — which, in my opinion, is a very good thing.

After all, the waves will come at some point and wash away your sand art. They'll leave a clean canvas, so that the next beach-goer can go with their creative flow. So, it's important that you capture your drawing, message to your crush, or tropical-themed art project as soon as possible, and put it on social media. I pinky promise I'll throw it a like when you do.