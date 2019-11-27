28 Captions For Seeing Your Hometown Friends Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving weekend is far from your average weekend. Instead of relaxing in your dorm room or chilling in the city you call home, you may pack up a suitcase and adventure to your hometown. You might spend a few days eating turkey, brunching at the local diner, and catching up with your BFFs from high school. Of course, this requires captions for seeing your hometown friends over Thanksgiving weekend.

In between the late night pizza orders, festive bar crawls, and excited squeals, you're bound to take a ton of pictures with the people you love. Some may be selfies documenting the moment you see each other for the first time in months. Others might recreate moments from when you were in school, hanging out at the local coffee shop or having a pasta party at someone's house the night before a big game. The ones you post on Instagram may show all of you standing around a huge spread of mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

They'll give you and your followers major heart eyes. They'll also take you back to the days when you and your BFFs would have sleepovers or spend hours making up new dance moves in your parents' basement. They'll make you reminisce and want to tell the entire world how lucky and thankful you are on Thanksgiving weekend and beyond.

It can be hard to come up with the words, though, or a witty caption for seeing your hometown friends on this adventurous and sweet weekend. That's where these 28 captions come in, so you can focus on the gouda times to come.

1. "Can you feel the Thanksgiving weekend vibes?"

2. "Food, friends, and a weekend of fun."

3. "Thanksgiving weekend lovers since birth."

4. "This is how we casserole."

5. "Welcome to the kids' table."

6. "Friends who brunch together, stay together."

7. "There's no place like your hometown on Thanksgiving weekend."

8. "Let's count how many people we run into from high school."

9. "The secret to having it all is knowing you already do."

10. "Major love for weekends like this."

11. "Thanksgiving weekend is our cranberry-flavored jam."

12. "I swear we were in high school like five minutes ago."

13. "Which essential oil is best for Thanksgiving weekend?"

14. "Just a general life update: chillin' and eatin' turkey with my BFFs."

15. "Staying in is the new going out on Thanksgiving weekend."

16. "Showed up for my high school crushes and BFFs."

17. "Thankful? That's an understatement."

18. "Spilling the tea and snackin' on leftovers."

19. "It's Thanksgiving weekend. Put on your party pants."

20. "Home is where your best friends are."

21. "Let the gouda times roll."

22. "Always having brunches of fun."

23. "You can't sip with us."

24. "Remember when..."

25. "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails."

26. "Orange you glad we get to spend this weekend together?"

27. "We've got the (cranberry) sauce."

28. "Cheers to Thanksgiving weekend with my best friends."