For some of us, summer is meant for soaking up the sun and doing everything in relaxation mode. It's meant for not dealing with any BS, unless it's a bunch of bikinis and sandals, and aimlessly scrolling on social media from the comfort of a lounge chair. Most importantly, it's meant for hyping yourself up with #fire selfies and glowing 'Grams that make you feel like magic, a million bucks, or a brightly-colored sunset in the night sky. Now, you've already thought about the different angles you want to get and the types of lighting that will illuminate your lens. But you still need some captions for poolside thirst trap pics, because you're getting kissed by the sun this summer.

Seriously, take a quick glance at your calendar app in your phone. You'll realize that the first day of summer will be here before you know it, and that the snow and sweaters you love have been gone for a while now. *Cue the gasps.* You'll notice that you already have some weekends filled in with plans like family vacations to the Caribbean, camping trips by the beach with your besties, and concerts held in huge stadiums or small venues with lawn seating. Somewhere in between all of those exciting memories, energetic moments, and excursions, you have to find time to take a few pictures of yourself.

You have to spend an afternoon simply doing nothing by the pool but filling your camera roll. Using lemonade, flamingo-shaped floats, or mirrored sunnies as props will be necessary, along with the best preset packs for Lightroom mobile right now. Then, you have to pick out any of these 28 captions for summertime thirst traps, hit the "share" button, and send a smooch toward the sun. Got it? Good.

1. "Getting kissed by the sun."

2. "Please don't tide me down."

3. "Feelin' pretty peachy right now."

4. "I've got all the heart eyes for myself."

5. "Live a bikini kind of life."

6. "Be the piña to my colada."

7. "I'm all about the good times and tan lines."

8. "Looking a little well-done."

9. "The water is salty, but I'm pretty sweet."

10. "Keep it sweet like lemonade."

11. "Dear, sun. I'm so hot for you."

12. "Tropic like it's hot."

13. "I don't need a man. I need a bikini and a tan."

14. "Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls." — Troye Sivan, "YOUTH"

15. "Crushin' on summer and selfies in my camera roll."

16. "She believed she could chill by the pool all day, so she did."

17. "Make yourself and pool days a priority."

18. "It's not all sunshine and rainbows, but a good amount of it actually is."

19. "There is no limit to how radiant, alive, and irresistible you can be."

20. "Glowing brighter than the sun."

21. "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's summertime."

22. "Hello, 911? I'd like to report some #fire content."

23. "Just dropped my new single. It's me. I'm single."

24. "Sending my thirst traps to NASA, because I'm a star."

25. "Shake your palm palms."

26. "Sun's out, buns out."

27. "Summer lovin'." — Grease

28. "Stay colorful, babe."

I don't know about you, but I tend to post more on social media when it's summertime. Something about the warm weather makes me want to pull out my camera on the reg, or take colorful snaps with my iPhone whenever I'm doing anything. The sunshine makes me want to pose by the pool in a brand new bathing suit, and show the world that I'm loving summer and that summer is loving me.

Can you agree? I think so, considering you're searching for thirst trap captions. I hope you found at least one that's as sweet as lemonade, so that you can turn your focus to getting kissed by the sun!