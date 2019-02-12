28 Captions For Galentine's Day Drinks & Celebrating With Your Day Ones

If you haven't already seen the red and pink streamers hanging in stores, here’s the scoop: It's almost Feb. 13, or what Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation has dubbed, Galentine's Day. According to the sitcom character, this is a day to celebrate your lady friends, with your lady friends, typically at a spot with an epic brunch menu. It’s also a day to post pictures on social media with cute Instagram captions for Galentine's Day drinks.

Ordering waffles topped with whipped cream, or participating in homemade cookie exchanges in celebration of Galentine’s Day is a must. Laughing over inside jokes from high school, talking about your old crushes, and taking Polaroid pictures with your gal pals should be on your itinerary, too.

Life can be busy and hectic, but this day lets you spend uninterrupted time with your gal pals. It gives you a chance to hit the virtual “pause” button in the spirit of breakfast food and a New Year’s Eve-like celebration. (Confetti? Required.)

A few captions for the drinks you're bound to order is #mandatory — especially if you plan on sipping a strawberry daiquiri, or snapping a boomerang clinking your margarita against your best friend's. These 28 captions will do the trick, and surely be everything you're looking for celebrating with your day ones.

1. "On your marks, get set, prosecco!"

2. "Until further notice, keep the mimosas coming."

3. "Coffee now and wine later."

4. "Drink and be merry with your day ones."

5. "We're rescuing this wine. It was trapped in a bottle."

6. "Always make time for the things you love, like best friends and mimosas."

7. "Wine flies when you're having fun."

8. "Life is brew-tiful when I'm with my best friends."

9. "She loves the smell of coffee and sipping on mimosas."

10. "This morning's forecast: a 99 percent chance of wine."

11. "How to celebrate Galentine's Day: go to brunch and order bottomless mimosas."

12. "Find a group of friends who will drink mimosas with you."

13. "There's always one of us who's running late and saying, 'Be there in a prosecco!'"

14. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy prosecco and drink it with your best friends. And that's kind of the same thing."

15. "Soup of the day: champagne."

16. "These girls slay, and then pour glasses of rosé."

17. "Stop and smell the rosés."

18. "The best time to celebrate your gal pals is whenever you can."

19. "I came to slay these mimosas."

20. "This morning is about less to-do’s and more ta-da’s."

21. "She believed she could find the best friends in the world, and she did."

22. "This mimosa is for Leslie Knope and Galentine's Day."

23. "Who run the world? Girls." — Beyoncé, "Run the World (Girls)"

24. "Just a girl with goals, good times, and her gals."

25. "I only drink on two occasions. When I am in love and when I am not." — Coco Chanel

26. "Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates." — Candace Bushnell, Sex and the City

27. "La vie en rosé."

28. "Cheers to my gal pals."