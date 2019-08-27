You may hear all the time that you and your mom, or the mom figure in your life, are two peas in a pod. Together, you're the cutest pumpkins in the patch of life, wearing matching sweaters and ordering the same hot drink from your local coffee shop. So it's only right that you gather up a few captions for fall pictures with your mom. She's your fave person to adventure with and never fails to make you smile and say, "Oh my gourd."

The situation typically goes like this: You two decide to meet at a nearby orchard to pick apples, pumpkins, and peaches, and go for a tractor ride. On the day of, you don't text about what outfit you're going to wear, but you show up in the same look: a black and white flannel you bought on separate occasions, but couldn't pass up because it was on sale, a cute pair of high-rise jeans, and white sneakers. Immediately, your faces light up and you let out a huge laugh.

You pull out your phones to document the moment, and then start your day. The entire time, you run into more little coincidences, like bringing up the latest episode of The Bachelor at the same time and agreeing to go down the same paths in the corn maze. You love that you and your mom are essentially the same person.

After all, it makes putting together weekend plans so much easier and guarantees you have a person in your life who is down for fall hikes, watching the leaves change color, and splitting a caramel apple around lunch. What more could you ask for? It beats me. Well, actually, I guess you could ask for captions for the Instagram pics you're bound to take with your mom this upcoming season. Here are 28 I think you'll both love a whole latte.

1. "Happiness is doing things in the fall with your mom."

2. "I love taking selfies with my mom most of all."

3. "We're in an autumn state of mind."

4. "The cutest pumpkins in the patch."

5. "So many of my smiles begin with my mom."

6. "October looks so beautiful on you."

7. "A love and season like no other."

8. "It's true. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

9. "My love for fall comes from my mama."

10. "Sweet like a caramel drizzle."

11. "I've got sunshine, my pumpkin latte, and my mom."

12. "Crisp fall days are the best days."

13. "Living in golden hour when I'm with you."

14. "So #blessed and pumpkin-obsessed."

15. "Our favorite color is October."

16. "Do you want to watch 'Hocus Pocus' with me?"

17. "Life has a lot of perfect moments. Most of them are with my mom."

18. "Let's take more fall pictures together, OK?"

19. "I'll race you to the corn maze!"

20. "And so, the fall adventures begin."

21. "You're the pumpkin spice to my latte."

22. "Hanging out with the world's greatest hot chocolate maker."

23. "By the way, I'm wearing the flannel from your closet."

24. "You'll always steal a peach of my heart."

25. "I was raised on sunshine and good vibes."

26. "You're the apple pie of my eye."

27. "Doughnut worry, be happy."

28. "I doughnut know what I'd do without you."

Did you gather up a few that you love? If so, I'd say you're ready to start having more moments that'll make you say, "Oh my gourd." Some might be less random and more expected, like when you and your mom show up to the fair in matching outfits, but others might not be. Those are the ones you should document for social media, edit with the best filters of the season, and post for the whole world to see. They prove that almost everything is better when you're together, and that you and you're mom are two peas in a pod.